'I'd rather die': Father fights for Tolland home slated for demolition

While plans to restore a Wagga suburb come as good news to many, for Tolland residents like Noel Dobson, who will likely lose his home in the process, the project comes at a great loss.
More than a dozen homes have already been vacated and fenced off in the suburb, with several development applications lodged with Wagga City Council seeking demolition approval.
The Tolland Renewal Project was approved by the NSW government in July last year and will provide about 500 new homes and several new interconnected roads.
However, in order to renew the suburb, many existing homes must first be torn down and for 100 residents currently living in government-owned housing across the suburb, the project will leave them displaced.
Mr Dobson is among them, but it's not just a matter of not having a roof over his head, losing his house is losing a part of him that cannot be replaced.
The 72-year-old has been in his home for 35 years, raising his two sons there and forming irreplaceable memories with his late wife, Susan, who died in 2001 from cancer.
"I would rather die than lose my house," Mr Dobson said.
When Mr Dobson, his wife and two sons first moved into the home the front yard was nothing but dirt.
Mr Dobson and his wife transformed the space into a home they were proud of where the grass is now beautifully green.
Their flourishing front yard is a place where Mr Dobson now reflects on his late wife who would spend countless hours sitting in her favourite spot - a chair facing their front garden.
"It's my pride and joy," he said.
"I keep like to keep in clean for Susan, I do it for her."
Mr Dobson said he wasn't entirely sure what would happen, but he was not leaving without a fight.
"I was approached about three months ago by housing commission and they told me I had to go and offered to move me to Sydney or Queensland, but I don't want to go, my family is here - my boys - and I want them to have me around," he said.
"They said they would move me and pay for everything - but this is where my boys grew up."
Mr Dobson said he was told Housing NSW would meet with him to discuss the plans but he is yet to hear from them since their last meeting.
What he does know is that his home will be among the last to be demolished.
Mr Dobson said the street he lives on was pleasant, clean and peaceful and there was no reason why it should be reinvigorated.
The demolition development applications have been lodged for three residences on Rogers Place, two on Toy Place, two on Brooks Circuit, two on Dennis Crescent, two on Jordan Place, two on O'Connor Street and one on Raye Street and Lalor Street.
The estimated cost of each demolition is about $24,000, according to the applications.
