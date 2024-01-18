The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga's Back to School Party organisers expecting a record crowd

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
January 18 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back to School Party organisers Adrian Glisson from Mission Australia, Rohan Lindquist and Andrew Stead from the Rapid Relief Team, Sarah Lehman from NSW Youth Justice, Wagga City's Council's community development coordinator Alex Osgood, Jean van Asperen from Headspace and Peter Casey from Wagga City Library.
Back to School Party organisers Adrian Glisson from Mission Australia, Rohan Lindquist and Andrew Stead from the Rapid Relief Team, Sarah Lehman from NSW Youth Justice, Wagga City's Council's community development coordinator Alex Osgood, Jean van Asperen from Headspace and Peter Casey from Wagga City Library.

Wagga's Back to School Party is set to make a big return next weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhranil Hazra

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.