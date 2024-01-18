Wagga's Back to School Party organisers expecting a record crowd

Wagga's Back to School Party is set to make a big return next weekend.
The free event, which kicks off from 5pm on Saturday January 27, will feature live music, a barbecue, basketball games, free haircuts, a pop-up library and more.
Wagga City Council community development coordinator Alex Osgood said the alcohol-free event at Chambers Park in Tolland was open to people of all ages
"We have Basketball NSW coming to do some hoops and basketball games and challenges," Ms Osgood said.
"We have Dale the barber and his friends coming to do free haircuts on the day."
Ms Osgood said the event had previously hosted 250 people, but organisers were expecting more than 300 this year.
She said there will be free bus services provided from Ashmont, Wagga CBD and Kooringal.
The council has partnered with community organisations like St Vincent's, Mission Australia and Ngurra Connected Beginnings to put on the event.
"We also have Headspace coming to do a bit of green thumb fun ... and talking about mental health with young people and what you can do to help yourself this time," she said.
The event is a result of the council's Out Loud Wagga consultation with young people two years ago and their feedback played a key role.
"We heard from young people that they want to see more free, all ages, alcohol-free events targeted towards 12 to 25-year-olds and we were really excited to see such a positive response at the first event earlier this year," she said.
"The 2024 event will include more local organisations bringing along food offerings and important supplies for young people and families getting ready to return to studies in 2024. This event will also be a lot of fun."
Ms Osgood said the purpose of the event is to inform young people about the resources available for their wellbeing, while also being a good place to relax.
"We're not only just providing relief and services on the day but also helping the community understand where to go," she said.
For more information, including details about the free bus loop stops, visit wagga.nsw.gov.au/back-to-school-party
