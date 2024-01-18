Junee grant Viriviri scholarship for first Fijian netball exchange program

They're the little club with big dreams and as Junee Netball Club continues to grow, they're hoping to make netball accessible to those near and far.
Nearly two years into a budding relationship with Fiji's Nadi Netball Association, the club will welcome their first netball exchange athlete in May this year.
Fijian 15-year-old Sereana Liku Viriviri (Sherry) will be the first of what club president Rob Vergano hopes will be many athletes to participate in the program.
"It's great for our players to get over to Fiji and see what's going on and it's great for those players to come over and see what's going on here as well," Vergano said.
"In the same way we go to Fiji and we experience their netball, we experience their way of life, the program also opens up to them coming over here and experience our way of life and our netball over here."
The teenager is a member of the Fijian under 17s side and has been a cross-sport athlete throughout her youth.
The youngest sister of Fijian Olympic 7s player Samisoni Viriviri, she told The Fiji Times last week she aspires to follow his footsteps to become an elite athlete.
"Sherry is very, very keen to come over and have a season with us," Vergano said.
"Everything is sorted and ready for her to come over, so we're excited to see where this leads."
Vergano said while they're expecting some speed bumps during the first exchange, he's excited to watch the program grow.
While Viriviri will be the first to spend a full season in Australia, a group of 12 players are also expected to arrive in Australia for several weeks in May.
It's hoped the group will be registered into Junee teams to play in local competitions, however Vergano said if that is not possible the club will arrange an alternate program alongside other interested local clubs.
Hoping to keep the trip as accessible to athletes and their families as possible, Vergano said the group will be billeted by the local netball community.
"There is going to be lots of speed humps and roundabouts to go around while we work out how things run smoothly but even the Fiji trip ran more smoothly this year than the year before, and so it'll be a learning curve but it will definitely be something that will streamline and hopefully have some little program that one or two that want to come over can," he said.
But it's not just international players Vergano wants to increase access for, but those locally as well.
Estimating they lose six players a year to boarding school, keeping the small club alive is quite the task.
In an era where every cent counts, the has reimbursed more than $3000 in registration fees to players ahead of the 2024 season.
As the relationship between Junee and Nadi continues to grow, Vergano is hopeful the club can continue to provide new opportunities to both local and Fijian players in the future.
