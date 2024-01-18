The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Junee grant Viriviri scholarship for first Fijian netball exchange program

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
January 18 2024 - 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sereana Liku Viriviri and Junee player Jorja Vergano during the Junee club trip to Fiji in 2023. Picture supplied
Sereana Liku Viriviri and Junee player Jorja Vergano during the Junee club trip to Fiji in 2023. Picture supplied

They're the little club with big dreams and as Junee Netball Club continues to grow, they're hoping to make netball accessible to those near and far.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.