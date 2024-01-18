Locke out to be fly in the ointment of Yole's big team

James Locke is single handedly looking to stop Ben Yole's large team at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Yole, who has been Australia's winningest trainer for the past three years, lines up eight of the nine chances in the Cleanaway Pace (2270m).
Standing in their way is Locke who will drive Black Art for Carl Eldridge.
Black Art is the only horse on the second row but Locke hopes with some luck he can thwart Yole's attempt to dominate the race.
"It will be hard and I'm hoping he scratches a few," Locke said.
"But he is going well actually, we'll just need a bit of luck and hopefully he's not too far off them."
There was a similar scenario at Tamworth on Tuesday night with Tom Ison lining up eight of the nine runners.
However he couldn't manage to get the winner.
Locke is hoping he can put in a repeat of Grace Panella's performance by beating all the Yole stablemates.
"It will be hard but it happened at Tamworth the other night so you can never say never," he said.
Black Art was a winner at Leeton two starts back before finishing sixth in one of the feature races over their carnival.
However Locke rates Centofellie as his best chance across the eight-race card.
Centofellie was fourth last time out but after getting back in the field, Locke was impressed with how she finished things off.
She was a winner four starts ago and despite taking on the older horses again, Locke believes she will be more competitive after coming up with barrier one.
"It looks a good draw for her," Locke said.
"She raced a similar grade against the boys last week and now she's back to the girls.
"Her sectionals were good so all going well I think she will be thereabouts."
He will also drive Dressed In Gold, who was a winner three starts ago, for West Wyalong trainer Peter Birks.
He has come up with the outside alley.
"There looks to be a lot of speed inside him but I think he can be in the finish if they run along," Locke said.
Racing at Wagga adds to a busy period for the reinsman after heading to Cobram on Thursday.
It follows on from racing at Bathurst last Friday, Menangle on Saturday, Wagga on Sunday, Menangle on Tuesday and Bathurst on Wednesday night.
However the 19-year-old is more than happy to go wherever an opportunity presents itself.
"I'm loving it at the moment," Locke said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.