Your say: How times have changed when it comes to school costs

How times change! When l attended the one-room Langunyah Public School, starting in 1938, it cost nothing.
The Department of Education provided two blackboards, easels and chalk for the teacher, and all writing materials for us.
We had to mix the ink powder with water, the cooling in the summer was to open the windows (unless there was a dust storm), and the boys dragged dead timber from the neighbouring paddock for the open fire in winter.
There was no school uniform. We wore what our parents could afford, went barefoot when we could, and for me it was generally hand-me-downs. I preferred my brothers' overalls to my sister's dresses, but Mum insisted on a dress for school.
One of the highlights for me was the monthly School Magazine supplied by the Department to every pupil.
It contained stories (which provided bases for grammar and other lessons), illustrations and an appropriate crossword puzzle which initiated my lifelong love of crosswords. The magazines were different for each grade.
No clocks, no bells, no electricity, guess the finish time by the motor train on the railway a mile across the paddocks.
How times change!
I'm shocked at Councillor Georgie Davies response to Keith Wheeler's constant and magnanimous stream of advice to the good citizens of the Riverina ("Getting it done for the city", DA Letters January 16).
The pearls of wisdom contained in his column should be eagerly grasped by Georgie and broadcast liberally at each and every council meeting.
Few cities, regional or otherwise, are fortunate to have, coddled in their midst, a mind capable of grasping in so expert a manner the intricacies of such a wide range of subject matter.
Thankfully, Mr Wheeler shares that with us on an almost weekly basis.
From marriage guidance, koala health and animal husbandry, onto climate change, nuclear power generation, highway construction, marine habitat and advanced history lessons; there is no topic on which Mr Wheeler is not one hundred per cent versed.
The 1950s and early 60s represented the absolute pinnacle of human endeavour, knowledge and morality.
Keith Wheeler cut his intellectual teeth in that period and those councillors tempted by a fool hardy urge to bring knowledge gained in the sixty odd years since, into their decision making, would be well advised to pay closer attention to his Daily Advertiser contributions.
