Final carnival to be huge ahead of major athletics centre redevelopment

The Bill Jacobs Athletics Centre will have one last hurrah this weekend before it closes for redevelopment.
Wagga Wagga Little Athletics club carnival will bid the centre goodbye with more than 230 athletes from across the state registered to compete.
The biggest carnival the club has hosted in some time, treasurer Bob Hay said the event will be a great way to farewell the track was serving Wagga for close to 35 years.
"Even though we're being upgraded, it's still probably considered one of, if not the, best grass track across the state," Hay said.
"It's done a really good job for the Wagga community."
Pleased to know the track will go out with a bang, Hay is excited for what is ahead.
With increased sign ups showing that athletics remains strong in the region, Hay believes the redevelopment will allow the facility to be useful not only to the athletics community but the broader Wagga sporting community.
"This is the biggest number of entries we've had in quite some time, in terms of having an open carnival so that's quite exciting and quite encouraging," he said.
"It's going to be great to have a venue where we can have continuous year-round activity.
"With an all weather surface and some lights, the facility can be used during the winter months so there are some huge benefits to the athletics community across the Riverina.
"But all our kids are going to benefit from it as well, particularly the schools during winter where they don't need to be concerned about rain and or being washed out during the days and they might be able to extended things into the evening as well."
The Centre received a $4 million grant in 2022 for redevelopment, with an additional $587,000 granted in early 2023 to procure lighting.
A project 20 years in the making for Hay, he told The Daily Advertiser last year he hopes the redevelopment will benefit not only track and field athletes, but the broader sporting community in Wagga.
He hopes the facility may be utilised by other sporting groups when winter weather forces fields to close.
The Centre was officially renamed in 2021 to honour the local athletics coach in 2021.
