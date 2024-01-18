The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Final carnival to be huge ahead of major athletics centre redevelopment

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
January 18 2024 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bill Jacobs Athletics Centre will host its last carnival before being redeveloped on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
The Bill Jacobs Athletics Centre will host its last carnival before being redeveloped on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

The Bill Jacobs Athletics Centre will have one last hurrah this weekend before it closes for redevelopment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.