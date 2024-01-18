St Michaels don new look as part of Ladies Day fundraiser for local charity

St Michaels will don a new look for a great cause this weekend as they host their Ladies Day fundraiser against Wagga RSL.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Saints will wear special one-off shirts which will be auctioned off after the game to raise money for Sisters Housing who provide housing and support for women and children that are disadvantaged or homeless.
Ladies Day organiser Tahlia Corby said it was fantastic to be able to raise some money for a very worthy cause.
"We were looking at focusing in on a local charity," Corby said.
"Some of the bigger charities it's all well and good they get the donations, but a lot of it doesn't get to the people that probably need it the most.
"I always liked the idea of a smaller local charity you see within the community, where the funds are going where they're needed.
"I think at the moment domestic violence is a pretty big issue that's facing a lot of different communities and I think supporting someone like Sisters Housing and refuge is definitely needed."
Corby said the Ladies Day event would start about 2pm at Wagga Cricket Ground and there was a couple of activities planned for the day.
"We haven't got a great deal planned just some finger food for the ladies," she said.
"We will have a raffle going which has got some good prizes, the first prize is a donated piece of jewellery and there's also some vouchers.
"The boys will have a shirt presentation, we've asked each of the guys to invite a lady that's important to them to present their shirt before the game and we'll live-stream that on Facebook so people that can't make it can still see it.
"It's a double header so we are going to start down there about 2pm so we'll see the end of the two's game and then be there ready for one's."
On the field the Saints will be looking for a strong response after going down last weekend to Lake Albert by 34 runs.
Saints captain Nathan Corby was expecting a big turnaround from his side after failing to fire with both bat and ball against the Bulls.
"Our bowling just wasn't there," he said.
"We talked prior that we knew the top order of the Lake boys come out super hard and everything is fairly well straight to leg side power hitting.
"The plan was to put it outside off as usual but the boys just got a little bit rattled and I feel like at times we tried to chase the wickets instead of just bowling boring and letting the batsman come up with the mistake.
"Then just partnerships, I know it's hit and giggle with T20 but you still need a partnership or someone to hang around.
"The boys have got some homework to do with thinking about how they want to approach and organise their own innings and we are trying something different in a way.
"It was disheartening to go down like that but full credit to the Lake Albert boys as they did well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.