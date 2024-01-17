Football Wagga hopes to spread the soccer bug at holiday 3x3 program

Close to 50 budding soccer players have ascended on Wagga's Equex Centre for Football Wagga's first day of 3x3 action.
The school holiday program invites athletes aged six to 14 to compete in the low-stakes tournament.
Initially set to run at Gissing Oval, predicted storms on Wednesday forced the first day indoors, but Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini wasn't too concerned.
"We obviously had a bit of a hiccup having to come indoors but it's good having a facility like this you can come into," Dedini said.
"We've had just under 50 kids today running around and getting plenty of touches inside the inflatables, which was good."
Choosing the 3x3 format as it ensured plenty of ball-time for all participants, Dedini was impressed with the quality of football on show.
While the sessions are being run purely for fun, he said it was exciting to see nearly all the players were familiar with the game.
"For the kids, 3x3 gets them more touches on the ball," Dedini said.
"Thee advantage of having the inflatables there is the ball will very rarely go out, obviously kids will get excited and want to kick it as hard as they can but the ball is always bouncing back towards them and realistically, 3x3 is almost like 7x3 because you can pretty much include the walls for the attacking team which is good.
"We run these holiday clinics and the standard varies a lot, but out of all the kids we had today, everyone had played before, everyone got in and had a go, there was no one who wasn't showing themselves or wasn't getting in there and playing the game."
A joint venture with Harry Hall of Beragoo Sports, Dedini said there's always a good turnout when Hall is in town to assist with events.
Working together at high level youth competitions, the duo enjoy running programs together.
"I've known Harry pretty well and we got involved last year and he came down and ran it, and it was a great success and he was the one that helped me get the inflatables to take to schools in and around Wagga," he said.
"We've only got two of the inflatables but Harry's got a lot of them so it's good to partner up and I think this will be something we do at the start of every year and hopefully even build off this to create maybe even some senior 3x3 competitions."
As juniors prepare to register for 2023 winter sports, Dedini said he'd love to see the holiday program generate more soccer registrations, but would be pleased just to see more children playing sport.
"This is a very exciting format, I think all sports are starting to ramp things up and trying to get players in, it'd be awesome if a few players few players come down and enjoy this and if they sign up for soccer, but even they go sign up for a sport if they weren't playing sport, and they come out and do some activity, that means more kids out and being active and playing sport.
"If they get something out of this and they get back into sport, that'd be awesome in general."
Hoping to return to the outdoor fields for the remainder of the sessions, Dedini said registrations remain open for the last two days of the program.
