Detectives hunt possible firebug after three suspicious grass fires

Police have appealed for information after three fires were sparked the the southern Riverina.
In the most recent incident, on Tuesday, January 16, bushland was burnt on the side of Wignell Road, near Williams Road, at Thurgoona.
Crews were called about 3.30pm and put out the fire.
No structures were damaged.
It followed a grass fire on the Hume Highway, between Clancy Road and Bowna Road at Thurgoona, at 3.30pm on January 12.
Fire crews were called to Williams Road, near Table Top Road, about 90 minutes later.
A hectare of grass was alight during the later incident.
No structures were damaged during either of the January 12 fires.
Albury detectives are investigating those matters.
Officers seek information on (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
