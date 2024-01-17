Your say: Our national day is on its deathbed

All these debates about January 26 - Australia Day - are driving us up the wall.
Councils scrapping the day, major retailers not stocking merchandise and citizenship ceremonies changing dates etc... it just goes on and on.
We may as well say that this annual event has been pulverised so much that its ready for its deathbed and I hate to say this and I hope that I'm wrong that one day we'll hear the news that Australia Day will be no more all because of these silly and mindless and petty debates about it.
And if this does happen it will be a very sad day for most of us, but a happy day for most others also, and I pray to God that our government sees the light and common sense prevails.
In a nutshell if we keep carrying on like toddlers the day will be over forever and there'll be no revival of Australia Day ever.
So let's hope this never happens and let's just enjoy the day and let's lose this nonsense and maybe it might survive for many years to come.
Like me, the reader might find it hard to understand why Woolworths and Aldi, as foreigners on Australian soil, consider it an important part of their business to disrespect Australia.
I understand the disappointment of the FWIT's (Foreign Woke Imperialist Tyrants) in losing the unlosable referendum for the Albanese "2023 constitutional change".
These retailers have gone out of their way to "tell us" that they will no longer sell Australia Day related items. If they had not make a public statement - who would have noticed. Therefore, their actions are apparently designed to push us around - again.
These foreign corporates continue to assiduously seek to impose their radical world view on a relatively stable and "so far" successful democratic nation state. These elites are part of the powerful cabal that have declared war on western democracy and seem determined to deconstruct our cultivated Christian ethic civilisation.
There are dark days ahead as we move inexorably away from a peaceful existence to division, conflict and radical discontent.
The intervention by foreigners in our democracy and our domestic affairs seems to be driven by a "mission from God". The mission from God for these US is "absolute wokeness".
We need to stand up for Australia and show these heavyweight wokies that when we say No - we mean No!
I encourage the reader to boycott both Woolworths and Aldi. They obviously don't respect us. Why should we support them?
As a new school year begins, I believe the Australian Education System needs to critically reevaluate how English is taught.
My teaching experiences, spanning both high schools and secondary schools, have highlighted a significant divide in English education.
In primary schools, the curriculum emphasizes language conventions, functions, and rules. Despite some frustration, students generally value this foundational learning. However, the transition to secondary school reveals a stark contrast.
There seems to be a disconnect between what students learn in primary school and the curriculum in secondary school. Secondary school English teachers either seem unaware of their students' prior learning or lack the ability to build on it effectively.
The focus in secondary schools shifts dramatically towards understanding abstract concepts like author intent, audience perception, and literary meaning. This approach, while important, appears to neglect the continued teaching of language conventions. It seems as if the system has completely abandoned the foundational aspects of English in favor of more abstract studies.
It's imperative that we establish a more integrated and progressive curriculum that bridges the gap between primary and secondary education. Such a change would ensure all students, not just top students, get more value from their 13 years of schooling. We continue to have too many students finishing school with inadequate levels of literacy.
It was the abundance of fossil fuels, coal, natural gas and oil that fuelled the start of the industrial revolution a few hundred years ago.
The industrial revolution was led by an enormous leap in innovation that quickly caused a huge array of new industrial methods to take place leading humans to a completely new way of living. This resulted in an ever increasing need for more and more energy to fuel the new way of living.
The fact that using fossil fuels to create energy could someday lead to human induced climate change, I assume, in the early days of the industrial revolution, was given barely a fleeting thought by humans at that time.
It is now unfortunately common knowledge that the gases released when fossil fuels are burned to create energy cause a massive amount of pollution to build up in the atmosphere of the earth that is causing human induced climate change.
Scientists are loudly warning that the practice of burning fossil fuels to create energy must be greatly wound down as a matter of urgency to avoid further climate changes that have the capacity to cause terrible problems for humans across the world.
