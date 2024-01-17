Wagga youth inspired by once-yearly holiday experience

Inspiration and connecting with the community is what Wagga children are taking away from an experience offered only once a year locally.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Wagga African Association (Wafrica) Intercultural Program runs every year for seven days at the start of January for children five and over.
Now in its 12th year, the program offers children a week of skill-building activities at the Mount Austin Public School hall.
Wagga African Association president Randy Adjonu said the main goal was to provide the children with an opportunity to come together during the holidays to play and learn.
"They get to build friendships, it gets them involved in activities that teach them different skills and it gets them outdoors which is good for mental health," Mr Adjonu said.
"We have 64 kids participating this year with most from Wagga and a couple from Uranquinty."
Many of the older children get to hear stories from volunteers who come down specifically for the program each year.
It is one of the things Mr Adjonu said the children tend to enjoy most.
"For a lot of the older children they get to learn different perspectives and about giving back to the community," he said.
"They also get to make new friendships and learn new things.
For 13-year-old program participant Jessica Mazambo, engaging with the volunteers is the best part of the program.
"My favourite part is coming together with people I know and don't know and getting to hear people's experiences," she said.
That sentiment is shared by 12-year-old Adeline Itangishaka who said she loves learning about new people and what their childhoods were like.
For 12-year-old Wilfreder Ezou, the chance to meet the volunteers and spend time with them was an opportunity she looked forward to and one that didn't disappoint.
The program allows the younger children to have fun with children around a similar age.
"The younger children enjoy playing, and the crafts and meeting new friends," Mr Adjonu said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.