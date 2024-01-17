ON THE PACE: Wagga Pacers Cup to stay as part of big night at Riverina Paceway

THE Wagga Pacers Cup will remain an Easter feature for 2024.
There were discussions about creating a standalone meeting for the race, which has been run as part of the Riverina Championships for the past two seasons.
Whether it remains as part of the club's biggest night will be discussed further by the club however Riverina Paceway chief executive Bob Hay revealed it will be run on Easter Sunday this year.
"It is too late for this year but in 2025 it will probably be standalone," Hay said.
The feature is set to remain over the sprint trip with Mach Shard setting a new track record of 1:49.7 for the 1740 metres in the 2022 edition of the Wagga Pacers Cup.
"There was a request for it to be over 2270 metres but Harness Racing NSW came back to us saying we would be better off staying at the 1740 due to the other races being a similar grade and the same distance," Hay said.
"There is something on at Bathurst the night before as well so it will stay over the short trip."
There will be one change with the race now restricted to up to 90 pacers.
The club has received more meetings in March than originally planned, however the heats for both Riverina Championships divisions will be run on the Tuesday, March 26.
The $100,000 finals will be on Sunday, March 31.
Wagga are also looking to run other heats on the Friday, March 22.
****
SHE still has a long way to go to emulate the deeds for her full-sister but Five Starzz Joanne was finally able to get off the mark.
In her 23rd start following eight placings, including three seconds in a row, the four-year-old mare was able to break through for a win in the lucrative maiden final at Young on Saturday.
After tasting group one success with her millionaire sister Frith, Junee trainer-driver Bruce Harpley was relieved to finally bring up a win.
"She has been a challenge that horse," Harpley said.
"Usually I can work them out to win a race but I thought she was going to beat me.
"I think I've finally worked out something to help her a little bit with gear changes and thought if I could get her to try in the last 50 instead of everywhere as she's one of those horses if you move too much on her or ask her to do too much at a certain point she just gives up completely but if you do too little she won't go at all."
She looked to be headed but fought back to down Spread The Fear by 2.1 metres.
Five Starzz Joanne has now headed to Victoria looking for a Vicbred bonus.
****
A SURPRISE visitor added something different to the final race at Young on Saturday.
You could have been forgiven for confusing harness racing for greyhound racing as a rabbit led the field down the home straight during the TAB App Pace (1740m).
Acting like a lure, the rabbit remained well clear of the field before exiting the track.
Caller Matt Jones said he'd never seen anything like it.
****
IT WAS a sad night for a number of Riverina connections at Menangle on Saturday.
Janarty, who won his first three Australian starts for David Kennedy, had to be euthanised after falling at Menangle on Saturday.
After suffering a suspected cardiac anomaly the decision was made on welfare grounds.
He won seven races for a large group of owners mostly from the Riverina with his most recent racing with former Temora horseman Jarrod Alchin.
****
TRIALS at Wagga have been moved to after the last race on Friday.
With wet weather forecast in the lead up to the meeting, the decision was made to move the trials, which are generally run before the start of the meeting, to the finish.
The move is to ensure the track is preserved for the meeting.
****
WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday.
The first is at 1.22pm.
Wagga also races on Tuesday.
