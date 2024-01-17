Blues and Colts to play Twenty20 under lights on Friday night

South Wagga and Kooringal will contest their round 12 Twenty20 clash under lights on Friday at Robertson Oval.
The move has been made to accommodate South Wagga's Community Cup fixtures which will see them potentially play two games in Queanbeyan on Sunday.
The Blues notched up their first T20 win of the season last weekend against Wagga RSL and captain-coach Joel Robinson was looking forward to their clash against the Colts.
"Yeah it should be good under the lights," Robinson said.
"It's a really important game for us, we've got Colts the next two weeks in a T20 and then in a one-dayer after that.
"It just sets up the season for whoever can get the job done, if we can get over the line in the next two weeks then it really sets us up for that top two finish.
"But if it goes the other way then we are back fighting it out for that fourth spot so there's a lot on the line the next two weeks for sure."
Luke Gerhard, Cal Dooley and Billy Winkley will come out of the side to face the Colts which is set to start at 6.30pm on Friday.
The Blues will then take on Eden Cricket Club at 10am on Sunday in the Community Cup with a game to follow against Wollongong at 2pm for the winner.
There has been a bit of confusion regarding the contest against Eden as it was believed that they had forfeited the clash.
Robinson said the Blues were just now keen to get on with business and believed it should be a good contest against Eden.
"It's probably not ideal but it is what it is now and we've just got to get on with it and try and get the win," he said.
"You look at the standard of both competitions and I think we'll match up pretty well against them.
"But whoever wins that first game is going to have their word cut out for them as I think Wollongong have a few players that played in the Illawarra Country side.
"We've got a couple of outs as it's obviously hard to get blokes to play both days and things like that.
"But I think it'll be interesting to play someone from a different part of the country and we'll see how it all plays out."
