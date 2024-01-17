Wagga families' back-to-school battle as cost of school supplies soars

Back to school is proving to be a nightmare for families as the prices of school supplies continue to rise.
Tarin Barradough, who grew up in Temora and is shopping for her three children in Wagga, said the rate of school supply costs has risen to "crazy" levels.
"Just from when my eldest child started school four years ago to now, I would say things have almost doubled," Ms Barradough said.
"When you've got three children like I do that adds up really quickly."
Ms Barradough, who now lives in Queensland, said school costs were adding more stress to the family budget as the list of school supplies that her children need continued to grow.
She said she is struggling to balance paying off her mortgage with the costs of school supplies.
"With interest rates, it all eats away at the budget, with the costs of groceries ... it gets more difficult each year," she said.
Ms Barradough isn't the only parent suffering from the unprecedented costs, with a survey by The Smith Family revealing 45.6 per cent of respondents feared they wouldn't be able to afford to buy school uniforms.
That number has increased from 29.7 percent from the last year.
The charity surveyed 2200 families who it supports.
The results also showed almost nine out of 10 respondents (88.3 per cent ) were worried to some degree about being able to afford everything their children will need for school in 2024.
The Smith Family chief executive Doug Taylor said the most concerning part of the findings was half of the people surveyed said they were worried they would miss out on their digital devices.
"Laptops and the internet are as essential as pens and paper in the 21st century classroom," Mr Taylor said.
"Without them, students will struggle to do their schoolwork and keep up with their peers."
This is the second consecutive year that the survey has revealed concerns about affordability of school items.
Mr Taylor said the survey findings highlighted how strong the impact of the cost of living crisis was having on families.
"The families we support make impossible decisions every day about how to prioritise the limited resources they have," he said.
St Vincent de Paul Wagga social justice coordinator Peter Burgess said there was a growing number of people seeking support who never have before.
"What our records show is that a quarter of the people who came to us in the past six months are people who have never had to seek help before," Mr Burgess said.
"There's a broader range of people out there needing our support."
Mr Burgess said it was unusual to see such a large number of people asking for help with school supplies this early in the year.
Operation Backpack, a Wagga Marketplace community initiative run in conjunction with the St Vincent de Paul Society and The Daily Advertiser, is helping children get back to school with all the necessities.
People are able to donate a new back-to-school item, with all donations to be distributed to families in the Wagga area by Vinnies volunteers in time for the start of the new school year.
The operation ends on Sunday. For more details, visit waggamarketplace.com/whatson/operation-backpack
