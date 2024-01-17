The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga families' back-to-school battle as cost of school supplies soars

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated January 18 2024 - 8:15am, first published January 17 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tarin Barradough - pictured with her two children Max, 9, (left) and Darcie, 7 - says back-to-school costs have doubled over four years. Picture by Abhranil Hazra
Tarin Barradough - pictured with her two children Max, 9, (left) and Darcie, 7 - says back-to-school costs have doubled over four years. Picture by Abhranil Hazra

Back to school is proving to be a nightmare for families as the prices of school supplies continue to rise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhranil Hazra

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.