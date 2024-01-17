Truck driver taken to hospital after being freed from crash

A man has been taken to hospital after being freed from his crashed truck on a Riverina highway.
Emergency services were called to the Olympic Highway, near North Jindalee Road between Cootamundra and Wallendbeen, about 10.40am on Wednesday following reports of a truck crash.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said initial reports indicated the driver was trapped inside the truck, which had gone off the road and down an embankment.
Once freed from the wreck, paramedics treated a man in his 60s who had sustained an injury to his back, the spokesperson said.
He was then transported to Cootamundra Health Service for further treatment.
According to the NSW Transport Management Centre traffic was affected in the area in both directions at the time of the incident.
The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
