The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Truck driver taken to hospital after being freed from crash

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
January 17 2024 - 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to the Olympic Highway between Cootamundra and Young following a truck crash. File picture
Emergency services were called to the Olympic Highway between Cootamundra and Young following a truck crash. File picture

A man has been taken to hospital after being freed from his crashed truck on a Riverina highway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.