The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Demolition work finally begins at Jim Elphick Tennis Centre

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 18 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Demolition work has started on the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre which is expected to be completed in early February. Picture by Les Smith
Demolition work has started on the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre which is expected to be completed in early February. Picture by Les Smith

Following months of delays, demolition work on the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre has finally begun ahead of it's impending redevelopment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.