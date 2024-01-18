Demolition work finally begins at Jim Elphick Tennis Centre

Following months of delays, demolition work on the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre has finally begun ahead of it's impending redevelopment.
Initial plans had demolition of the facility taking place in May 2023, however a series of delays largely revolving around the awarding of the tender led to the facility sitting dormant for the best part of seven months.
After months of delays, Wagga Tennis Association president Michael Marien said it's great to see that work has begun on the facility.
"It's very good," Marien said.
"As you know it's been a long time waiting, but it's very good that work has started and it's progressing quite quickly by the looks of it."
Demolition is expected to be completed in early February with the construction of the new facility set to be started in the not too distant future.
Marien said that the association is looking forward to moving into their new complex at the end of the year.
"It looks great the new complex with the new clubhouse and the eight Australian hardcourt surfaces," he said.
"Once it's up and completed it should look amazing, everyone is looking forward to it being completed and getting back down there and playing tennis again."
Summer competitions are currently on a break over January and Marien said that he's been quite pleased with their numbers considering the closure of their main facility.
"There is always a stop over Christmas," he said.
"We moved most of our tennis through Matt (Hort) to Hopwood Park and that's going very well.
"The junior comp on a Saturday morning will start again when school goes back and that's been very strong this year.
"Given we haven't had access to Bolton Park our comps are probably going better than what we would've hoped with our numbers and people that are playing."
