New Premier League competition open to netball clubs across the region

The region's top netballers will have the opportunity to cross league boundaries this summer as Wagga Netball Association launches their inaugural Premier League competition.
The fixture, which will run separate from the Association's A grade competition, invites top teams from across the region to compete in a shortened mid-week season.
Association president Tanya Bertoldi said she has been in talks with netball organisers around Wagga for the past 18-months in the hopes of bringing the competition to life.
She hopes by playing mid-week, the competition will be accessible to high level players who cannot attend Saturday matches.
"This is something that some of us around the region have been talking about, wanting to provide a high level competition that is open to, and inclusive of, all the clubs around the region including AFL and our Wagga clubs," Bertoldi said.
"We also wanted to look at providing an opportunity for players to play in a higher level competition midweek because we realise there are a lot of women and girls that are working and parenting on weekends and may not necessarily be able to make netball or sport commitments on a weekend."
Taking inspiration from the Challenge Cup, which was run until 2018, Bertoldi said clubs from across the region are welcome to nominate, including from Albury-Wodonga.
Excited to give teams a chance to play across the traditional league boundaries, Bertoldi said the new league is a unique opportunity for players to really test themselves.
Expressions of interest opened for the inaugural season on Monday and Bertoldi said there has already been good interest from across different leagues.
"We've got two offerings now [at Wagga Netball Association], those teams that were playing in our A grade competition can continue to play A grade on a Saturday and play premier league on a Wednesday night, or they could do one or the other," she said.
Dates for the season are still to be finalised but Bertoldi said they intend to finish the season in May to ensure there isn't too much crossover with the winter season.
While clubs will need to register their teams under Wagga Netball Association, Bertoldi said it is yet to be determined if players in the Premier League will become eligible for Wagga representative teams.
Currently players must be registered to, and play with, a Wagga Netball Association affiliated club to be eligible to play in representative teams.
Bertoldi said the Association will determine at the next delegates meeting if Premier League players from non-affiliated clubs will be eligible.
"Our hope is that the answer to that is yes, but as that is a change in policy it needs to go before a special delegate meeting," she said.
Bertoldi would like to see more players eligible for representative duties, especially in older age groups but the final decision will be made at the upcoming meeting.
Expressions of interest remain open to clubs until January 28.
Games will be played at the Wagga Netball Association courts at Equex Centre, Wagga on Wednesday nights from February 21 with the season due to end early May.
The competition will move indoors once the stadium becomes available.
