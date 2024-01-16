Man dies in hospital weeks after Riverina crash, police investigation under way

A man has died in hospital three weeks after he was seriously injured in a crash at Tumut.
Emergency services were called to Lambie Street about 9am on December 27, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Officers from the Riverina Police District arrived to find a utility had gone off the road and hit a power pole.
A 62-year-old man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition but with serious injuries, police said.
On December 28, the man was flown to St George Hospital after his condition began to deteriorate.
Police said the man died in hospital on Tuesday, January 16.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
