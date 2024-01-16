Blues and Bulldogs' Ladies Day fundraiser labelled a success

The joint Ladies Day fundraiser for the Prostate Cancer Foundation from Wagga RSL and South Wagga has been labelled a success.
Blues captain-coach Joel Robinson said it was a fantastic event and believed they had raised a little over $1500 to donate to the foundation.
"Yeah it was good that both clubs could come together to do something like that," Robinson said.
"It was really good to have a full hill at the Cricket Ground and for a purpose as well for Prostate Cancer research raising some money for that.
"I think a lot of the time in male sport you raise money for female foundations which is obviously great, but there's a lot of males that are affected as well so it's good to raise some money for that."
Robinson believed that they had roughly 40 people in attendance for the fundraiser while the total attendance at the game was close to 70.
Following the success of the inaugural event, Robinson believed that it would be something the two clubs would like to continue with over the coming years.
"If you run it again for a few years you usually see these types of events grow," he said.
"I think both clubs thought it was a success and we all sort of got together after the game as well which was good as it doesn't happen a lot.
"I think that's a really important part as well as that's part of the reason you play sport is for mate-ship and things like that.
"It was really good to bring everyone together and bring all the families together as well and both from South Wagga and RSL we just want to thank Laura and Tegan who spent a lot of hours behind the scenes organising it all."
