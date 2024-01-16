Gorrel pair maidens no more after strong start to meeting

It was a day of breakthroughs for Doug Gorrel.
The Wagga trainer was able to take out the first two races at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday.
Both Kenyan Charm and Our Frankie were able to score their first wins in similar fashion.
Kenyan Charm got her career off to the perfect start after still proving too strong for her rivals despite racing without cover throughout.
Her stablemate followed suit in the following race.
"They deserved the win, they didn't get it soft and especially Our Frankie did a little bit of work to get around there," Gorrel said.
"It's two nice wins."
Gorrel has taken his time getting Kenyan Charm to the races.
He was initially looking to start her off in a fortnight but the late decision to head to the races paid off.
"She's a nice horse," Gorrel said.
"She's a really progressive, smart filly and I think she will be pretty good.
"I think she will be more than handy, above average, and we've taken our time with her.
"She needed time as she went sore a couple of times, not badly but just enough to delay preparations, but the patience has been rewarded."
As such he feels she will be improved by the winning performance.
"We had earmarked the same race at the Australia Day meeting but we late nommed for this when the noms were a bit skinny," Gorrel said.
"I had it in my mind she would be cherry ripe in a fortnight but she was good enough.
"She's above average."
Kenyan Charm ($2.10 fav) held off Sogeri ($91) to win by over 1.5 lengths.
Our Frankie then made it two from two for the stable to start the meeting.
She had been placed three times from 12 starts before being purchased by Gorrel and then syndicated out.
He was thrilled to secure a win for her new connections coming off a fourth earlier this month in her first run since the move.
"She was quite cheap online and it was a real thrill as there's about 20 owners in her, a full box of owners and all little players, so it was really nice to win one for those guys," Gorrel said.
"I'm sure they were cheering from all over the state as they come from everywhere."
While not purchased with too many expectations, feedback from jockey Kayla Nisbet after the length victory has Gorrel more confident about her future prospects after her maiden win.
"She's a nice mare and Kayla jumped off and said she'd win another couple too so that's encouraging," he said.
"We bought her thinking hopefully we could pinch a maiden and then trade her in again after having a bit of fun.
"We might have to reassess and see if we can't pick off two or three with her."
It was one of two wins for Nisbet, who also claimed a narrow win aboard Paziah for Kembla Grange trainer Theresa Bateup.
