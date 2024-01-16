Relief as Unique Prince breakthroughs after string of placings

Unique Prince had Peter Morgan worried he'd never win another race after a number of near misses but finally shook off his bridesmaid's tag.
Another being placed in each of his five starts since transferring to the Wagga trainer, the six-year-old finally delivered a win.
Morgan thought stepping out in trip in the Adams Kenneally White Pty Ltd Benchmark 66 Handicap - Heat of the Wagga Stayers Series (1800m) has helped his snare that elusive win.
"I thought it would never end," Morgan said.
"We'd had him for five runs and he was placed every time and I thought he was never going to get there but he toughed it out, the longer distance helped."
Unique Prince ($9.50) had a fight on his hands after finding clear passage at the top of the straight.
However he held off a late charge from Bring A Dame ($17) to win by a head.
The fight he showed, even after jockey Billy Owen dropped his whip, really pleased Morgan.
"He's got up there like he's going to win in short ones but hasn't won and it's been a bit disappointing," he said.
"We kept persevering and said we would get him going further."
Having some more race fitness is another thing Morgan thought helped produce the turnaround.
The experienced Wagga trainer is now keen to see if Unique Prince can step out over more distance.
"He was always going to be an ordinary sprinter as they are very competitive so we thought we'd stretch him out and see if we could get him going further as they're not as hard," he said.
"He got to 1800 and he revelled in it."
Morgan is now looking at a 2000-metre race at Wagga on Australia Day.
