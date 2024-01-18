Wagga Netball Association A grade competition returns to Saturday fixture

A grade is back on a Saturday at Wagga Netball Association after they confirmed the competition will be retired from its current Wednesday night slot.
The Association moved the grade to Wednesday nights several years ago but president Tanya Bertoldi said the current committee felt the time slot was no longer beneficial to the greater competition.
"There's definitely feedback from the existing A grade teams that they enjoyed the midweek competition," Bertoldi said.
"Looking at our Saturday competition as a whole, and trying to pull that A grade back into something was a bit more accessible to the rest of the Association, bringing it back onto a Saturday seemed to be the logical way to hopefully increase interest and excitement around that higher level of game.
"Wednesday nights, they were pretty quiet in the stadium, we'd like to think that people might hang around on a Saturday."
The decision hasn't come from thin air though, with Bertoldi saying feedback received by the Association following a survey conducted at the end of the 2023 season showed clubs are in support of the move.
There is also hope the move will help provide a clearer pathway to the higher grade for upcoming players, as well as inspire a new generation.
At least five Wagga Netball Association clubs did not play in the A grade competition last year.
"We discussed at a number of delegates meetings throughout the season last year, there were a couple of club that just couldn't do the Wednesday night but really should have been playing at that A grade level," Bertoldi said.
"If we can push them into where they should be, it opens more opportunity in the grades below, and we can push more players through to develop them for higher grades by making the space there."
In place of the A grade competition on Wednesday nights, Wagga Netball Association has announced a new Premier League competition to run mid-week.
With an additional grade now needing court time on Saturdays, Bertoldi said there has been some changes to last year's game schedule.
The proposed schedule is with clubs for feedback currently, but aims to make it easier for players to move across grades when required.
Game day schedules will be released and finalised following the consultation period.
