Smith receives huge honour after sensational nationals campaign with NSW Country

Gundagai's Shaun Smith has been named in the Team of the Tournament following a fantastic individual performance at the Cricket Australia Under 17 National Championships.
Smith played a huge role in NSW Country's title-winning campaign which saw them defeat Western Australia in the grand final by six wickets.
While proud of the massive honour, Smith said that he couldn't take all of the credit for his selection in the side.
"Yeah it was a big achievement," Smith said.
"But I got picked as a keeper so it comes down to mainly our bowlers giving the nicks and the chances.
"I can't really take all the credit for it."
The young keeper was sensational behind the stumps for NSW Country taking 10 catches and performing four stumpings across the tournament.
Smith was so good behind the stumps that he was named as the wicketkeeper in the Team of the Tournament edging out WA captain Simon Budge for the honour.
The Kooringal young gun was pretty happy with his efforts behind the stumps saying that he felt he performed well.
"It was really good actually," he said.
"I took a few good grabs and I suppose that's all that matters as a keeper.
"Just taking those half chances and putting your team in a good spot."
It was also a strong campaign for Smith with the bat as he put up scores of 2, 57no, 99, 6, 89 and 50 in his six innings.
Smith said that it was good to spend a bit of time out in the middle and he felt confident in his abilities with the bat.
"I think it's a big achievement for myself," he said.
"Obviously it's a national carnival and I've proven to myself that I can play at that level."
Smith said it was great to claim the national championships title and represent his hometown of Gundagai on the national stage.
"Yeah it was good to represent our region," he said.
"Especially Gundagai and the Riverina and represent NSW Country."
It was far from an ideal start for NSW Country as they were dismissed for just 46 runs in their opening game of the tournament against WA.
Smith said that a team meeting was held following that loss and after notching up a couple of wins against ACT and Queensland they felt they were back on track.
"After the first game where we got rolled for 46 we had a team meeting," he said.
"We talked about how everyone would have a chance to step up and play a role and that it's important that we do that and not leave it to the next person.
"I think after we beat Queensland pretty convincingly that's when we started to realise that we can stick it to the top teams and go a long way."
NSW Country qualified for the semi-finals with a 3-1 record and faced VIC Metro for a spot in the final.
Smith said that he was pleased with their performance against the Victorian team which saw them claim a five-wicket victory.
"They won the toss and batted first," he said.
"But we knew that in the first innings the wicket does a bit so we talked about taking early wickets.
"They had three good batters which we tried to focus on getting out, I think we executed our plans well and that went a long way to winning the game for us."
After winning the toss in the final against WA, Smith said they made a crucial call which ended up playing a big part in their eventual victory.
"We made the big call of winning the toss and sending them out," he said.
"After five overs that wasn't looking too good because the wicket wasn't doing much, but we were lucky enough to get a few big wickets and everyone played their role."
While there is no national under 18's carnival, Smith said that he is in talks about getting a start at the under 19's championships at the end of the year.
"I've already talked about trying to get back to bottom age 19's next year," he said.
"I talked to the coach after the game and he said that it is a possibility so hopefully I'll aim for that next year."
