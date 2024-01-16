Police say moment of inattention caused horror double-fatal crash

Police say the driver of a car that collided with a truck on the Sturt Highway, killing himself and his passenger and seriously injuring two others, was doing a U-turn at the time of impact.
The man and woman who died in the crash just east of Hay on Monday afternoon were among the five people who lost their lives on what was a horror few hours on the state's roads.
A man died following a collision at Cowra on the same afternoon and two teenage boys were killed in a crash in Sydney's northwest that night.
The death toll has prompted police to plead with drivers to take care on the roads, with a senior officer saying all the incidents on Monday were linked to driver behaviour.
Emergency services rushed to the scene on the Sturt Highway - near Old Common Road, less than five kilometres from Hay's town centre - about 5.10pm and found a semi-trailer and a Holden Commodore had collided.
Police said the driver of the car, a 71-year-old man, and his female front-seat passenger were treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
NSW Police Crash Investigation Unit commander Jason Hogan said two rear-seat passengers - a man and woman aged in their 20s - were able to get themselves out of the Commodore.
The man was flown by an Ambulance Victoria rescue helicopter to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious condition.
The woman was taken to Hay Hospital with serious injuries. She was later transferred to Griffith Base Hospital, where she remained in a stable condition on Tuesday.
Inspector Hogan said the car reportedly did a U-turn in front of the truck, which had a fully-loaded trailer.
The truck driver, a 27-year-old man, unsuccessfully tried to take evasive action before the collision, Inspector Hogan said. He was treated for minor injuries and taken to Griffith Base for mandatory testing.
Initial information suggested the truck was carrying fruit and rolled following the impact.
Multiple emergency service personnel responded to the crash scene, including police, paramedics, Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters and NSW State Emergency Service and NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers.
The crash, which happened near Old Common Road, closed the Sturt Highway in both directions.
The highway remained closed at 4pm on Tuesday, almost 24 hours after the crash, as an extensive clean-up and salvage operation continued.
In a second incident, a 77-year-old man died following a two-car crash on a main street at Cowra shortly before 3pm on Monday.
The driver of a station wagon died at the scene on Redfern Street while the other driver, a 56-year-old man behind the wheel of a Nissan Pathfinder SUV, was treated for head injuries and airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Police believe the Pathfinder crossed to the wrong side of the road before colliding with the other vehicle.
Further investigations will be carried out when the driver is discharged from hospital.
On Monday night, two teenage boys were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in Sydney's northwest.
Emergency services were called to Windsor Road at McGraths Hill about 9.40pm on Monday after reports a Nissan 200SX sports car had hit a power pole.
Two 17-year-old boys, who were passengers, were critically injured and died at the scene, police said.
The P-plate driver, also 17, was treated by paramedics for chest and internal injuries before being taken to Westmead Hospital, where he is reported to be in a stable condition.
Police were told the car carrying the teenagers lost control before striking a Ford Falcon from behind and leaving the road before hitting the pole.
NSW Police acting Assistant Commissioner Anthony Boyd said all of the incidents over the past 24 hours were linked to driver behaviour and he urged people to take care on the roads.
"They are not related to any other factor except people making poor decisions," he said.
"Your behaviour whilst you are driving a motor vehicle is your responsibility.
"You will be held accountable when you are driving in a manner which is dangerous."
The state's road toll has soared in the past 12 months, with 358 people killed in the year to Monday.
That tally was well up on the 273 people killed in the corresponding period a year earlier.
Detectives are investigating the Hay crash and anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident has been urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
- with AAP
