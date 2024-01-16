The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Low-life scammers' targeting vulnerable people at toughest time

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
January 17 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith Regional Funeral Services' Jennifer Overs and Peter Woodward are warning Riverina residents of a funeral livestream scam. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Griffith Regional Funeral Services' Jennifer Overs and Peter Woodward are warning Riverina residents of a funeral livestream scam. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Riverina residents are being warned of a "disturbing" online scam attempting to trick people into paying to watch fake service livestreams.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.