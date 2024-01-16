The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Inclement weather forces 'frustrating' postponement of Country Bash final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 16 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Country Bash final between Riverina and Greater Illawarra has been postponed due to inclement weather. Picture from Cricket NSW
The Country Bash final between Riverina and Greater Illawarra has been postponed due to inclement weather. Picture from Cricket NSW

Inclement weather in Sydney has forced the postponement of Wednesday's Country Bash final between Riverina and Greater Illawarra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.