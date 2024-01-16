Inclement weather forces 'frustrating' postponement of Country Bash final

Inclement weather in Sydney has forced the postponement of Wednesday's Country Bash final between Riverina and Greater Illawarra.
A considerable amount of rain has fallen in the last couple of days in Sydney and there were predictions for Wednesday that up to another 15mm could fall.
Riverina players had begun to make their way up to Sydney for the clash and coach Trent Ball said there were mixed emotions about the postponement.
"It's more frustrating than anything," Ball said.
"We can't do much about the weather but it's definitely put a huge hole in everyone's plans.
'We were just getting the bus ready to go and we had two blokes that flew up to Sydney this morning.
"It's just a massive stuff-around but it's just one of those things and hopefully it'll just be rescheduled for a couple weeks and it all goes ahead."
Ball confirmed that discussions were underway to finalise a new date for the final that will most likely now be held at Cricket Central Oval.
"They put one day to us but that's no good," he said.
"Hopefully they can work that out in the next 24 hours what is the best date for everyone.
"We'll just have to wait and see."
The game was scheduled to be held as a curtain-raiser to the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades BBL clash and Ball said it was disappointing that they were now going to miss that opportunity.
"It would've been a great day," he said.
"It's a bit disappointing for all the guys as that's what the sell is at the start of the tournament.
"Unfortunately that won't be happening but we are more focused on hopefully getting a game and winning the final."
