Two women, teen charged over alleged shopping mall attack

A woman has faced court accused of assaulting two police officers following an alleged attack on a worker inside a Wagga shopping centre last week.
Police said officers were called to the Sturt Mall about 3pm on Friday, following reports of theft.
Officers were told two women, aged 20 and 21, and a 17-year-old girl had entered a retail store in the shopping centre with several small children and allegedly stole items.
Police said staff from stores within the mall confronted the group and were then allegedly assaulted.
A short time later, officers found two women and a teenage girl on nearby Berry Street, where they were placed under arrest.
During the arrest, police allege the 21-year-old woman assaulted a male senior constable and a female constable.
The two women and the girl were all taken to Wagga police station.
The 20-year-old was charged with two counts of common assault and the teenager with one count of common assault.
The 21-year-old was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assaulting an officer in the execution of duty and hindering or resisting a police officer in the execution of duty.
They were all refused bail to and faced court on Saturday.
The older woman was refused court bail and was due to reappear in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
The other woman was given conditional bail and will return to court on February 14.
The teenager was also granted conditional bail and is due to again appear before a children's court on February 27.
