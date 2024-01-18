First grade remain top priority for Brothers ahead of full return

Brothers have addressed concerns over their future with their return to first grade still number one priority.
The Wagga club are working their way back to the top grade after sitting out the 2023 season.
Brothers only had teams in the reserve grade, leaguetag and Weissel Cup competitions after withdrawing from the first grade competition last February due to a lack of player numbers.
Brothers have been very quiet over the pre-season since former NRL player Aaron Gorrell was announced as their coach in October.
The return of Jordan Little, who sat out last season, and Bas Blackett are the only signings the club has confirmed.
However former president Mitch Dunn, who is part of their new board structure leading the club forward, has moved to address concerns over their future.
"The priority is first grade," Dunn said.
"It seems to be the consensus around the other clubs as well and that seems to be the expectation.
"We'll start there and work our way back.
"Priority is still first grade but we hope to fill all the other grades as well."
Brothers indicated at the annual general meeting in November they would have a first grade team rather than a reserve grade team if numbers became an issue again.
Gorrell has already revealed the club has been looking from overseas to help boost their player numbers.
Brothers expect to have four new faces arrive at the club and are still working on attracting more players to the club.
"We're still looking around everywhere but we're more looking at what we've already got, the blokes who hung around last year and anyone who hasn't been playing," Dunn said.
"It's hard when you get blokes saying yes and that doesn't eventuate too but it's all looking positive."
Brothers will have a later start to their season with the club drawn to have the bye to start the season.
After a couple of variations, including reconsidering moving forward the start of the season, Group Nine are now looking to kick off on April 13 with a grand final rematch between Kangaroos and Tumut.
Albury will also host Gundagai on the first Saturday of the season.
Young hosts Southcity on April 14 while Temora now travels to take on Junee.
Brothers will play their first game of the season against crosstown rivals Kangaroos on April 20.
