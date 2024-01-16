The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'We are stoked to have a person of his ilk onboard': Lions add to coaching lineup

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 16 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Narrandera coach Shaun Brooker has signed with GGGM as an assistant coach for the upcoming Riverina League season. Picture by Les Smith
Former Narrandera coach Shaun Brooker has signed with GGGM as an assistant coach for the upcoming Riverina League season. Picture by Les Smith

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have added Shaun Brooker to their coaching lineup for the upcoming Riverina League season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.