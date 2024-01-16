'We are stoked to have a person of his ilk onboard': Lions add to coaching lineup

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have added Shaun Brooker to their coaching lineup for the upcoming Riverina League season.
Brooker makes the move over to the Lions after departing Narrandera at the conclusion of last season.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn said he was delighted to have Brooker onboard as an assistant coach.
"Yeah it's huge and it came about really organically which was nice," Martyn said.
"It was a really easy process, Shaun obviously still wants to be involved with footy and he's just got invaluable experience and knowledge about the game.
"Really it was a no-brainer for us in terms of getting him into our program and getting him to share that wealth of experience and knowledge with the rest of the group.
"We are stoked to have a person of his ilk onboard."
With Martyn being a playing coach, he said that it would be good to have another set of eyes on the sidelines to help during the season.
"We've already got Dave Rava who has been terrific and he's been there since I came in 2021," he said.
"He's been massive in terms of when I'm out on the ground being my eyes and ears and it just lighten's the load for Rav's with Shaun coming in.
"He can share his ideas and knowledge of how sees the game and it just gives us a different perspective and some new ideas that we can potentially use not just on match day but throughout training as well.
"We've got two really good assistant coaches that bolster up our program."
Brooker has been at the helm of the Eagles for the last couple of seasons and Martyn agreed it would be good to have a fresh perspective of how they play their football.
"Obviously we talk amongst ourselves and within our four walls we only know how we are perceived by our teammates and I guess people from around the footy club," he said.
"It will be great to bring someone in who has played against us that can bring a different perspective on what they see are our strengths and our weaknesses and we can then iron out some kinks in that area.
"But he's also been around this competition and other competitions for so long so he can bring in new ideas and some freshness to the group.
"I'm sure he'll be looking to impact where possible and it's a huge signing for us."
The Lions started their pre-season campaign on Monday night and Martyn was really pleased with their first session on the track.
"We had 30 odd there and we've still got a fair few of our first grade players on holiday," he said.
"So they'll come back in the fold throughout the coming weeks and it just shows how ready the guys are for the year coming.
"The guys that missed training were doing their running sessions and putting it in our group chat and making sure they were accountable for missing it.
"There is a real fire in the belly sort of approach, we strongly believe that we are a team that can contend as every team does at this time of year.
"It's a new beginning but we are chomping at the bit already and it's only night one.
"I can't wait for games to roll around already because after two months of solid training it'll be great to see what we can produce."
