Body found in submerged vehicle believed to be missing man

A body found inside a vehicle submerged in a dam on a rural property east of West Wyalong is believed to that of a man who was reported missing in November.
Police issued a public appeal for help to find 57-year-old Malcolm McAlister after he was last seen at a property on McAlisters Lane at Quandialla - between West Wyalong and Young - on November 20.
Offices began investigating after Mr McAlister could not be located or contacted.
At the time, investigators said he could have been driving a white Holden Colorado steel back ute with a snorkel and UHF aerial on the front, and a second white aerial.
Police said he might also have had two dogs - a cream kelpie and a tan and black kelpie - with him.
About 9.30am on December 21, officers from the The Hume Police District were called to a property on Quandialla-Caragabal Road at Quandialla after a vehicle was found submerged in a dam.
"A crime scene was established and the vehicle was recovered with the body of a man located inside," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing 57-year-old man."
An investigation is under way into the circumstances of Mr McAlister's death under Strike Force Gibingbell.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
