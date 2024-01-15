Bureau warns of 'locally intense' rain as storms move across Riverina

A severe thunderstorm alert has been issued for parts of the Riverina, warning of locally intense rainfall that could lead to life-threatening flash flooding.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Bureau of Meteorology updated an earlier-issued alert just after 8.30am on Tuesday, January 16, which said slow-moving severe thunderstorms were producing heavy, locally intense rainfall in the region.
"Very dangerous thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy, locally intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the bureau's warning said.
The area covered by the warning has now been expanded to include more towns, including Deniliquin, Griffith, Hay, Narrandera, Wentworth and Balranald.
The earlier weather alert, issued at 6.13am, had warned of "very dangerous" storms around Hay and Griffith.
Hay Airport recorded 38 millimetres of rain in one hour to 6am, the bureau said, while Groongal had 38mm in the two hours to 8.25am.
Hay Airport has recorded 49.2mm between 5am and 8.30am on Tuesday.
The bureau said Wagga could expect a medium chance of showers on Tuesday, becoming less likely in the early afternoon. There's also the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and early afternoon.
The State Emergency Service has advised people to:
The next warning is due to be issued by 11:35 am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.