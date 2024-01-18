Teenager to make first grade debut for Blues in T20 clash against Kooringal

South Wagga teenager Hayden Gardiner will make his first grade debut on Friday night against Kooringal.
The 13-year-old has earned the call-up after a string of solid performances in second grade and under 16's this season.
Gardiner said he was looking forward to making his first grade debut under lights on Friday against the Colts.
"Yeah it's really exciting," Gardiner said.
"I'm really looking forward to it, it should be good."
Gardiner has made a couple of appearances for the Blues at second grade level this season and he said that's enjoyed the step up in competition.
"It's pretty good," he said.
"It's pretty challenging but at the same time it's good to have a challenge and play a better standard of cricket."
There have been a number of teenagers make their debuts for the Blues in recent years and South Wagga captain-coach Joel Robinson was excited to have Gardiner in the side for Friday night.
"It's really good to get the young blokes through the system and give them a crack at the top grade," Robinson said.
"Hayden's a good young kid and he fits in really well, he's probably a bit mature for his age.
"He's pretty athletic as well, he's a pretty good footy player and a good sportsman so I think he'll handle himself alright."
Gardiner will carry plenty of confidence into the clash with the Colts after starring for the Under 14's Wagga side in their North East Country Region 6 Country Week fixtures over the weekend.
Playing against Cricket Albury-Wodonga (CAW) on Sunday, Gardiner finished with staggering figures of 6-8 off five overs.
After going for five runs off the first two balls of his opening over, Gardiner then responded well to remove CAW captain Gabriel Ireland with his fourth delivery.
He then bowled a triple-wicket maiden with his third over just narrowly missing out on a hat-trick.
Gardiner also took wickets in both his fourth and fifth overs with his incredible spell helping Wagga dismiss CAW for 134.
The teenager admitted that his figures of 6-8 were the best that he's ever recorded.
"Yeah it was really good," he said.
"That's my best bowling stats so far so it's really good.
"I was just bowling a good line and length, the pitch was starting to crumble so the movement off the wicket helped and then there was just a bit of luck there too."
Gardiner also then played a huge role in Wagga's successful run chase coming to the crease at 2-44 and helping guide them to their winning total of 7-135 with an innings of 37no.
The young all-rounder said he was glad he could contribute with the bat and remain unbeaten at the end of their chase.
"It was pretty good," he said.
"It does help being not out at the end of the day and being there at the end.
"We were two down after the first 10 overs so it felt good being there at the end."
Gardiner backed up his performance on Monday finishing with figures of 2-13 as Wagga were defeated by one-run by Wangaratta Blue.
