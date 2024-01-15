Water releases from Burrinjuck Dam increase as inflows rise after rain

Releases from Burrinjuck Dam have been increased as the water storage nears capacity following significant rainfall in the catchment area at the weekend.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
WaterNSW has upped the amount of water being released from the dam, located at the headwaters of the Murrumbidgee River, from 7 gigalitres per day (GL/day) on Sunday to 10GL/day on Monday.
The move comes as the water authority responds to rising inflows from the upstream catchment, which are currently being received at a rate of almost 10GL/day, and works to manage the dam's storage level.
Burrinjuck was on Monday sitting at 98.6 per cent of capacity after two-day rainfall totals of between 50 and 100 millimetres were recorded in parts of Canberra over the weekend.
About 40mm of rain also fell over the dam itself during the 24 hours to 9am on Monday. So far this month, the dam has recorded 101.2mm.
Rrainfall was hit-and-miss across the Riverina across the weekend.
Parts of Wagga were drenched by a downpour on Sunday night, which dumped 30mm in the Gurwood Street area, according to data from the Bureau of Meteorology.
Elsewhere in the city, 7.8mm fell at Wagga Airport in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday and 14.6mm was tipped out of the rain gauge at the bureau's Kapooka weather station in the same period.
The totals followed falls of 2.2mm and 4.4mm, respectively, to 9am on Sunday.
So far this month, Wagga Airport has recorded 75.8mm of rain and Kapooka has received 116.8mm.
Further afield, it has been a very wet January to date at West Wyalong (123mm), Lake Cargelligo (122mm), Cootamundra (110.6mm), Tumbarumba (91mm), Young (88.4mm), Yanco (87.4mm), Narrandera (86.2mm) and Hay (43.4mm).
More rainfall is forecast in the coming days.
The bureau has forecast a high chance of morning showers and chance of a storm in Wagga on Tuesday.
Wednesday is expected to be the wettest day this week, with a very-high chance of showers, the potential for a thunderstorm and heavy falls also possible in the city. Wagga could get up to 30mm on Wednesday, the bureau said.
In light of forecast wet weather, WaterNSW said it was "running high and expected scenarios" to assist with decision making on future releases from Burrinjuck.
It is understood the authority plans to hold releases over the next few days. However, they could change depending on inflows and how much water makes its way through the system.
WaterNSW said the current release was well below the minor flood level and the channel capacity at Gundagai, but people should keep an eye out for further changes via its Early Warning Network notifications.
"WaterNSW is monitoring the inflows and prevailing weather forecast, with inflows expected to peak at approximately 14GL/day in the next 24-48 hours based on current forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology," a spokesperson said on Monday afternoon.
"The increased releases are well below minor flood level, although downstream landholders in the vicinity of the dam should monitor river levels and take appropriate steps to protect livestock and equipment."
Regular rain events across the southern basin have resulted in Burrinjuck Dam being one of the fullest in regional NSW. The state's total average regional dam storage capacity was at 82 per cent on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.