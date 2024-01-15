The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Travers out to extend good run with in-form mares on home turf

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 15 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Travers is looking for Miss White to make it a hat-trick of wins at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Michael Travers is looking for Miss White to make it a hat-trick of wins at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Michael Travers is looking to extend a good period at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.