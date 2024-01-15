Travers out to extend good run with in-form mares on home turf

Michael Travers is looking to extend a good period at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday.
The Wagga trainer has won four of his last 10 races and has Miss White chasing a hat-trick of wins.
Travers hopes he can add to his run on his home track.
"Hopefully a couple of them can hold their form that they've been in Miss White and Diamond Carat," Travers said.
"I was very happy to see that rain overnight for Diamond Carat and hopefully that gives her a little bit more of an opportunity."
The mare took out the Adelong Cup on New Year's Day on a good surface.
It was something that surprised Travers.
"It's the first time she's actually performed on a good track in her career, all of her other form was on wet tracks and she definitely appreciates the give out of the track, but was just at her best at Gundagai and was good enough on the day," he said.
"She needs to step up again to the full TAB meeting this time, and a higher grade, but hopefully she can do it."
Coming off success at Albury and Corowa last month, Miss White steps up in distance in the Adams Kenneally White Pty Ltd Benchmark 66 Handicap - Heat of the Wagga Stayers Series (1800m).
Travers believes it will suit.
"She has to prove herself up to 1800 the first time but she did well over the mile jumping from 1400 and now it's mile to the 1800," he said.
"She gives me every indication as she switches off mid race for Josh (Richards) and if she can do that it gives her a chance to finish off."
Both mare are set to start from the outside alleys, with Diamond Carat drawn eight in the smaller field and Miss White has come up with 15.
However it's one thing the former jockey now appreciates after transitioning to training.
"I've got good jockeys on so hopefully that negates that," Travers said.
"It's out of my hands, I can only do so much, and that's what I put on the best jockeys I can get and see what they can do."
Travers also has Dynamic One set to return after finishing fifth at Randwick in November.
However he is unsure if he will start.
"His work is ok and if he turns up with his best form he can definitely win but he will have to be at his best," Travers said.
The last of his runners, Luscious, will not back up after racing at Tumut on Saturday.
