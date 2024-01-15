The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Star duo join Riverina side ahead of Country Bash final in Sydney

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 15 2024 - 3:49pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina will take on Greater Illawarra in Wednesday's Country Bash Final at Giants Stadium. Picture from Cricket NSW
Riverina will take on Greater Illawarra in Wednesday's Country Bash Final at Giants Stadium. Picture from Cricket NSW

Riverina will be boosted by the inclusion of star duo Sam Gainsford and Liam Scammell for the Country Bash final at Giants Stadium on Wednesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.