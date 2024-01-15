Star duo join Riverina side ahead of Country Bash final in Sydney

Riverina will be boosted by the inclusion of star duo Sam Gainsford and Liam Scammell for the Country Bash final at Giants Stadium on Wednesday.
Gainsford, Scammell and young East-Albury keeper Miles Hemann-Petersen come into the side while Jake Scott, Josh Staines and Mac Webster will miss the clash against Greater Illawarra.
Staines captained the team in their run to the final while Scott was sensational in their game against Central Coast finishing with figures of 4-9.
Corowa's Ben Mitchell will take on the captaincy for the final and Riverina coach Trent Ball felt the team was looking strong ahead of Wednesday.
"There's been a couple of changes," Ball said.
"Jake Scott and Josh Staines are out and Mac Webster is away unfortunately.
"(Sam) Gainsford is in and so is Liam Scammell from down here who played 10 years in Melbourne first grade.
"So we've probably got the two best players from either comp to come in and then young Miles Hemann-Petersen has come in for Staines."
While the omission of the trio is a blow for Riverina, Ball said that he was thrilled to welcome back Gainsford who cruelly missed their opening set of games through injury.
"It's so good," he said.
"Just watching him play last week after he hadn't had a hit for a fair while and he smacked them.
"It's great to have him back especially after last year where he did his Achilles and then when we were about to go this year he hurt his back.
"We are just lucky to have him at the moment in one piece and it's a bonus to have him there for Wednesday."
The team has been forced to wait quite a while for their big day and Ball said the team is excited to be finally taking on Greater Illawarra.
"Yeah we can't wait," he said.
"The boys are pretty excited just to get up there, it's one of those things where you play back in November and you have to wait until now.
"So there's a bit of a build up but we played a good game a couple of weeks ago down here against the internationals which went well.
"We are all primed for Wednesday."
The game will be played as a curtain-raiser to the BBL clash between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday and while excited about the experience, Ball said the focus was purely on securing the victory.
"It used to be the SCG with the Border Bullets and Wagga Sloggers but we got to go to North Sydney Oval last year which was good," he said.
"Looking at Giants Stadium, I haven't been there before but from TV it looks pretty rad.
"It'll be a great experience but we just have to hone in that we are there to win as well.
"I've been a part of these teams for a few years and there's been teams where it's all about how we got to the SCG.
"But it's all about winning this one I think and as good as it'll be up there, it's a matter of getting the result."
Greater Illawarra marched their way to the final after notching up impressive wins over Central Northern and Newcastle.
Ball was predicting an entertaining battle on Wednesday and noted that grabbing early wickets would be crucial.
"They've got two young blokes who just played for NSW Country in Ethan Debono and Bailey Abela," he said.
"I think Abela is up to 1600 runs this season so far and Debono is up to 1300 so they'll be two big wickets.
"They open the batting the two young fellas and Debono launched them everywhere.
"I think the power play could determine the game in their batting innings and if we can get a couple of early wickets we could be well on our way.
"It's pretty even between the two teams, it's just a matter of who gets the job done."
