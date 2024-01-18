'What about us?': Residents call for action as busy back street crumbles

Fed-up Wagga residents fear it's only a matter of time before their crumbling street causes an accident or badly damages a vehicle.
Yabtree Street - described by those who live on it as looking little but very important - has deteriorated over the past 12 to 18 months, according to resident Blane Hamilton.
Mr Hamilton wants Wagga City Council to act amid concerns the potholes that have formed due to increased traffic on the street could lead to significant vehicle damage or cause an accident.
The road connects Wagga Base Hospital with Murray Street and is used as an entry and exit point to the hospital's car parks.
"A lot of vehicles are pausing because of the oncoming traffic, because the risk of damage to their vehicle and a possible collision," he said.
Mr Hamilton said he made a formal complaint to the council, which included photos, but the only response was acknowledgement with a reference number.
The resident said he even visited the council's office and made a verbal complaint about the road at the front desk.
"I have had no follow up to it ... my real issue is, is it on the to-do list? Are we on the tick-off list?" he said.
Mr Hamilton said the potholes were impeding the ever-increasing traffic to Wagga Base Hospital.
"The traffic flow here is very busy, it might look like an innocent little street but the importance of it is very high," he said.
Wagga's Ratepayers Association president Chris Roche said the council needed to communicate to residents more clearly about the roads it's fixing.
Mr Roche said the council could communicate via local media what stage the roads were up to and when it planned to start the next road, so residents were aware.
"The council is listing their projects on their website but the website is extremely difficult to navigate," he said.
Mr Roche said the council should get on board with the trial of the new Pothole Pro machine.
The JCB Pothole Pro has long been touted as an all-in-one pothole fixer by Wagga councillor Richard Foley.
Cr Foley said the machine could revolutionise how road repairs are undertaken and clear the city's road repair backlog.
Mr Roche said the council shouldn't pursue stop-gap solutions and instead fix the issue on the first go.
"If it [the machine trial] does work out successfully, get on board and start utilising the technology that the machine can offer," he said.
Another Yabtree Street resident, who did not want to be named, said the council needed to communicate with residents more effectively and needed to outline its plans for fixing the street.
"The lifeblood of any successful organisation is communication and this is where council really falls down," the resident said.
"You would think that they would be concerned enough to advise residents of a plan moving forward."
A Wagga City Council spokesperson said there were three areas of localised pavement failure on the street, which have worsened due to the exceptional wet weather.
"Council received one customer request for Yabtree Street late last year, and maintenance work is currently scheduled for early February, weather permitting," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the potholes posed no significant risk as the street was a low-speed environment and the council was communicating with residents about the maintenance.
"Residents directly impacted by roadworks receive letters to inform them of the disruption due to works occurring," they said.
The spokesperson said the council was embarking on a significant rehabilitation program to improve the major roads in Wagga.
A total of $5.5 million is being spent on repairing roads across the city.
The current works being undertaken on Johnston Street are part of that package with more due to follow in February.
