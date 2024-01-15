Your say: Some people need a pet licence in common sense

In between penning your astute opinions, I have been Getting It Done and delivering on my election promises for the community. Major thoroughfares such as Dobney Avenue, Pearson Street, Lake Albert Road and Kooringal Road have been resealed, to name a few. 400 mature trees have been planted at playgrounds and shade sails have been installed - we now have one quarter of our 100 play spaces better protected against harmful UV rays. Sonar mapping is currently being undertaken so that we can address the sediment issue in Lake Albert and we have almost completed a feasibility study for a state-of-the-art conference/entertainment centre which will drive business growth in the region.