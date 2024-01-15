Your say: Some people need a pet licence in common sense

Ah, lovely hot days of summer! And turnip-heads who take their dogs for lunchtime walkies on the beds of hot coals that we call pavements.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Tell them that they're torturing their pets: "He's got leather paws!" the genius will exclaim. As if dog-padders are the equivalent of the lead-lined gloves of lab technicians juggling radioactive isotopes. "Leather also burns" I've replied, but it only provoked mystification - far too technical I suppose.
Some people need to sit for a pet-licence test based around common sense and their ability to recognise the bleeding obvious; many would fail.
As I sit in the passenger seat at the Edward/Best Street traffic lights I look around to check our position in relation to the road ahead.
We are in the left lane, to me the wrong lane. If the vehicle on our right is turning into Edward Street no problems.
If going straight ahead, small problem. If the second vehicle behind is also going straight ahead we are in trouble, it will be a test of nerves - will we give way or will the vehicles on our right slow down to let us merge?
We are lucky both vehicles turn right into Edward Street and we merge into the right lane without incident.
I now look at the abomination that is before me - weeds waist high, trees hanging over the footpath (and that's the other side of the road).
On the left, the road is, well, let's be honest it's seen better days.
I do like the road sign that says end roadwork. I did not realise that it had started, but the sign is gone. Do not panic, the sign was lying on the ground and has been now for a week. No time to ponder because we have the Wagga High traffic lights to prepare for.
I visited the NSW government website to try and understand who gives way when merging. After a while I think I understand it, if I am right, that the lane merging at the bridge is different than the lane merging after Wagga High traffic lights - different road marking, different rules.
I write in response to Keith Wheeler's opinion article "'The Garden City? No, Wagga's just the city of rough roads'" (The Daily Advertiser, January 9)
Here we go again, another hard-hitting piece from columnist Keith Wheeler. Whether it is linking marriage equality to the increased transmission of HIV/AIDS, or suggesting global warming is due to coronal mass ejections from the sun - you can count on Keith and his Daily Mail sources to keep you up to date with the latest pearls of wisdom.
In last Tuesday's paper Keith came up with another doozey. A priority of mine is to fix Wagga's roads properly, by resealing. He likened my roads commitment to "Sandra Bullock's belated 'World peace' in Miss Congeniality". His sexist comment suggested that fixing roads was an afterthought. If Keith had bothered to converse with his colleagues before writing his article, he would know that the reason why it was belated was due to the paper's own error - a correction was published on Friday January 5.
In between penning your astute opinions, I have been Getting It Done and delivering on my election promises for the community. Major thoroughfares such as Dobney Avenue, Pearson Street, Lake Albert Road and Kooringal Road have been resealed, to name a few. 400 mature trees have been planted at playgrounds and shade sails have been installed - we now have one quarter of our 100 play spaces better protected against harmful UV rays. Sonar mapping is currently being undertaken so that we can address the sediment issue in Lake Albert and we have almost completed a feasibility study for a state-of-the-art conference/entertainment centre which will drive business growth in the region.
Also, great idea Keith about fixing the footpaths around the Wagga Zoo - but I think we can make this vision even better. Let's make it a path fit for all parents who use prams (not just mums) and also those using wheelchairs and mobility scooters. I'll add this idea to my pageant speech.
When it comes to implementation of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, it appears the federal water minister is merely a figurehead.
None of the water ministers in more than a decade of the Plan has had much understanding of this complex issue.
It is their department and its bureaucracy that make the decisions and direct whichever minister has been allocated the portfolio. The only direction from the minister is around political imperatives which involve not upsetting those in city or South Australian marginal seats.
As such, we need to understand that failings of the Basin Plan are only partly the fault of various water ministers, and responsibility for this social and economic disaster should instead be directed to unelected people behind the scenes.
The current water minister, Tanya Plibersek, appears to have minimal understanding of water policy and management complexities and has not done enough to improve her knowledge. Despite numerous requests she has never even bothered to visit areas that are most affected, such as the Southern Riverina.
However, when there is a change of government or cabinet reshuffle she will move on but little will change; the bureaucrats will just be left to indoctrinate a new minister. And when we have the inevitable realisation that the Basin Plan was poorly modelled and poorly delivered, no one will be held accountable.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.