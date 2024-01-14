Would we care more about Willans Hill if Koalas were there?

I noted from Councillor Jenny McKinnon's 2024 resolutions that the koala sanctuary idea is still high on her priorities. "Bubbling away in the background ... since the election," she tells us.
I noted that the state government might be on the hook for funding if this idea goes ahead, and I would very much hope that they are looking at much more than picking up the tab for the translocation of koalas. Recurrent funding required to operate a successful koala sanctuary would be very steep indeed.
But before I discuss koalas any further, I'd like everyone to consider how we currently value Willans Hill - a place that should be one of Wagga's greatest assets. Have you been there lately?
A quick detour along Captain Cook Drive will horrify the average proud Wagga resident. Rubbish by the roadside, a small park with the Geodetic marker, what was once a picnic setting but the table's been stolen, graffiti on the water tower mural, and of course, scenic telecommunication towers. Altogether a horrible sight.
And the view of Wagga from up there? Mangy trees, weeds, and no real view of any part of the city. Visitors that come to Wagga and seek to have a look around are greeted by untidiness.
In so many communities, the highest hill is a place of pride, with a lookout, picnic area and wide-vision view of the city.
Without a doubt the best lookout would have to be at Cooktown in Far North Queensland. As well as a plinth with directions and distances to other places, the delightfully grassed area almost begs the tourist to rest awhile, and just drink in the beauty of the place.
But Wagga? The road to the peak of Willans Hill has been closed for a very long time - a kneejerk response to an unfortunate accident many years ago. But perhaps that's just as well. I walked that road last week. It now leads through dry scrub, dead timber, bushfire hazards and weeds to a sparsely grassed hill topped with the Wagga Wagga Test Line Plinth, tastefully decorated by our graffiti artists.
Then there's the decorated water tower, the obligatory power poles and high voltage towers that decorate every vista in Australia, and a forlorn dead tree. No view of Wagga. No viewing tower like at Lockhart's Galore Hill. It occurred to me that maybe the dead tree should be painted blue, because it certainly left me depressed.
But back to the koala idea. In 2020 I wrote a column on this topic. What happened to the 30 koala-friendly trees planted on Willans Hill during Kerry Geale's time as director of recreation and cultural services? Have more trees been planted since that time that could support koalas? If so, they look very dry and unhealthy at the present time.
The hill would need to be cleared of fire hazards. It is a 2024 fire waiting to happen and many homes on the western side back onto the scrub. The spindly gum trees and cypress pines could maybe benefit from drip irrigation if we had tourists and a koala colony there, but surely someone would scream about water conservation?
A koala habitat was established in Queensland after the Moreton Bay rail link was finished. Moreton Bay Council spends $1million a year on replanting of trees and the chlamydia problem, which destroys koala populations. Vaccines have been developed but have to be routinely administered to the tagged koalas.
And relocation? We were told at Cape Otway some years ago that it was difficult to move koalas. They were euthanising sickly koalas because the koala population had stripped trees, leaving not enough leaves to support the colony.
Yes, I love koalas and whales and so on, but I think they are best left in their native habitat. But long before we consider grand plans, we need to tidy Willans Hill.
