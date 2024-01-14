'Disappointed' Harpley denies brother-in-law special win in memorial

It's not often Bruce Harpley doesn't want to win but he would have been more than happy to settle for second at Riverina Paceway on Sunday.
After finishing second two years running with Sokys Falcon in the Judith & Rebecca Rutland Memorial, Trevor Rutland was looking to go one better in the race named in honour of his late wife and their daughter.
However after a battle up the home straight it was his brother-in-law that denied him a special win.
Harpley was more concerned that an early burn would have cost both of them any chance of victory.
However Redbank Harry, who is trained by Stanley Hedlund, fought on to hold off Sokys Falcon by 1.1 metres and score a bittersweet victory.
"I was very concerned after the 57.8 first half that poor Trev might get dropped out by me and cost him winning the race," Harpley said.
"That was my main concern to the half and then at the bend I thought Harry will do his normal I can't be bothered to keep going this fast but for some reason Harry wanted to run to the line.
"I have to admit it's probably the most disappointed I've ever been winning a race, I shouldn't say that as it's Stanley's horse, but Jude picked both horses out so she quinellaed it and she's still doing a good job.
"She would have been happy to quinella it but obviously the other way around.
"I don't get many photos nowadays but I'll get a photo of that one being Jude and Bec's memorial race with Trev running second.
"I was a bit upset that it happened but what can you do?"
Harpley drove Sofire Girl to victory for his sister in the Rebecca Rutland Memorial in 2018.
It was a special moment for the family then and despite another near miss in this year's edition, Rutland was happy to see it was Bruce that got the better of him.
"We've been like brothers ever since he was little so it worked out good," Rutland said.
"That's the way it happens, you can't do much about it,but I'm glad Stanley and Bruce won it.
"They put in as much work as anyone else."
The pair had an embrace just metres after the line.
All nine races on Memorial night are used to reflect on the contributions of some deserving participants.
Harpley gave credit to Riverina Paceway for giving both the chance to win his sister and niece's race.
"We were probably a bit lucky that the club do a good job with these memorial races and the connections can pick their horse and they make it the memorial race," he said.
"We were lucky in one way Redbank Harry is the same grade at Sokys Falcon.
"At least we both got a chance to go into it."
Harpley then backed up to win the John Brasier Memorial with Luvtoo.
The mare, which the Junee horseman also trains, now hasn't missed the top four in her last five starts.
After taking eight months to win a race for her new connections, Harpley is thrilled with her new found consistency.
"I don't know what's changed with her, I've tried all bits of gear and it seems like this gear has clicked with her," he said.
"When she won her first one she won but was within about a head of six horses and it wasn't overly convincing.
"I was happy to take it, the next start she pulled really hard and still didn't get beat far and her last few runs have just been super."
Harpley was really pleased with how she fought on late to hold off Smokin Pocket by 4.4 metres.
