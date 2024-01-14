More people turning up at EDs as fresh COVID variant drives new surge of cases

More people with COVID-19 have been turning up at Wagga Base Hospital's emergency department as a fresh variant of the virus drives a new surge of cases across NSW.
The state's health authority has warned COVID-19 remains at high levels in the community and said the rise in case numbers was putting more people, especially the more vulnerable, at risk.
NSW Health's latest respiratory surveillance report, for the fortnight ending January 6, has revealed COVID transmission across the state was currently at a higher level than during last year's winter peak. In the greater Sydney area, the number of cases was approaching levels not seen since December 2022.
The surveillance report - published on Thursday - revealed there were 132 notified cases of coronavirus in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) within that fortnight, up from 122 during the prior reporting period of the two weeks ending December 16.
There have been 9673 cases of COVID reported in the MLHD between January 1, 2023 and January 6, 2024.
At the start of winter last year, hundreds of weekly cases were being reported in the MLHD - including 499 during the week ending June 3 and 272 the following week - amid mandatory reporting of positive rapid antigen tests (RATs). The requirement to register positive RATs in NSW ended on September 30 and the current notifications data now only reflects cases referred by a doctor for a PCR.
NSW Health has also, as of October, moved from weekly to fortnightly reporting of COVID notifications.
The health authority said while current emergency department presentations for COVID-19 remained high, the proportion of people requiring admission to hospital had been declining.
It said this suggested while there has been an increase in cases there has been no increase in the severity of disease.
A spokesperson for the MLHD said the number of COVID-19 presentations to emergency departments at its hospitals between the start of November 2023 and the first week of January 2024 was "slightly higher compared with the same period last year".
"Since the beginning of November 2023, MLHD EDs have seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 presentations," the spokesperson said.
There were 31 COVID-19 presentations to MLHD emergency departments during the week ending January 7, they said, 12 of which were at Wagga Base Hospital.
NSW Health said the Omicron variants EG.5 and JN.1 were driving the majority of transmission in the community.
The MLHD's director of public health, Alison Nikitas, said the new variant JN.1 - which is increasing in prevalence, in line with what's been seen in other countries - had a mutation that allowed it to escape immunity.
Dr Nikitas said previous samples found even though 40 per cent of cases were the EG 0.5 variant, the JN variant is 36 per cent and showing an exponential increase.
"It might just have a small mutation that allows it to escape that protection that we already have," she said.
"So increases in numbers going to hospital may be associated with the numbers [of people] being infected [rather] than the severity of the disease."
The Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network's clinical programs and emergency response manager, Peta Anderson, said NSW emergency departments had seen an increase of people turning up over the past fortnight.
"There was a lull before Christmas but it peaked in that December period," Ms Anderson said.
The state's chief health officer, Kerry Chant, said while there was no evidence to suggest the variants caused more severe disease, the overall increase in case numbers was putting more people, especially vulnerable people, at risk from COVID-19.
Dr Chant said people should continue practising COVID-safe behaviours to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.
"No-one wants to see high levels of transmission in the community, but we do know what works to limit transmission in these circumstances and I am calling on the community to do those simple things that will make a big difference," she said.
"If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, please stay at home. If you are experiencing symptoms and you do need to go out, please wear a mask.
"Don't visit high risk settings like hospitals, aged and disability care facilities or people who are at higher risk of severe illness until your symptoms resolve."
