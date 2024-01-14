The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

More people turning up at EDs as fresh COVID variant drives new surge of cases

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated January 15 2024 - 8:23am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network clinical programs and emergency response manager Peta Anderson says there is an increase in people turning up to emergency departments across the state. Picture by Abhranil Hazra
Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network clinical programs and emergency response manager Peta Anderson says there is an increase in people turning up to emergency departments across the state. Picture by Abhranil Hazra

More people with COVID-19 have been turning up at Wagga Base Hospital's emergency department as a fresh variant of the virus drives a new surge of cases across NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhranil Hazra

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.