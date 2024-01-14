Blues excellent with bat and ball in strong win over Wagga RSL

A strong effort with both bat and ball helped guide South Wagga to a dominant eight-wicket victory against Wagga RSL on Saturday.
The Blues were ruthless with ball in hand and aggressive with the bat as they notched up their first Twenty20 win of the season at Wagga Cricket Ground.
It was an impressive victory from the Blues and captain-coach Joel Robinson said he was very happy with the performance of his side.
"Yeah it was good," Robinson said.
"We were really keen to start the second half of the year off well as we had a few lapses in the first half of the year.
"It was pretty good conditions and I think the wicket was a good cricket wicket, we just got a couple of early breakthroughs and it flowed on from there.
"Everyone chipped in, we fielded well and it just set the game up.
"Everyone that had ball in hand or had an opportunity in the field took it, it was really pleasing."
The Bulldogs won the toss and elected to bat first with Ethan Perry (9) the first to fall leaving RSL at 1-13.
They had recovered to sit at 2-49 before a disastrous four-over spell saw the Bulldogs lose 4-7.
Sam Smith (7) was the first to fall after being caught off the bowling of Robinson before Tim Jenkins was run out for 17 the next over.
Robinson then struck again in his next over bowling Ben Radford for a duck with Tim Cameron (4) then falling in the 12th over to leave RSL at 6-56.
A solid late cameo from Bulldogs captain coach Sam Perry (17no) helped RSL reach their total of 86 as they were dismissed in the 17th over.
Alex Smeeth (3-27) finished with the best figures for the Blues while Cal Dooley (2-20), Robinson (2-13), Jed Guthrie (0-12), Billy Winkley (1-6) and Seb Graf (0-3) all helped keep the pressure on the Bulldogs.
The Blues then took care of business pretty quickly with the bat reaching their winning total of 2-89 off just 10 overs following a 67-run opening stand from Brayden Ambler (42) and Smeeth (30).
Robinson said it was fantastic to chase down the runs relatively easily and noted the efforts of Ambler and Smeeth at the top of the order.
"There was a bit of rain around when we were coming out to bat so we were just hoping we got to that five-over mark so it constitutes a game," he said.
"Luckily for us the runs were flowing as well and we beat the rain but we were just keen to get in front of the Duckworth Lewis.
"Braydo got stuck into them and we know the two openers of Braydo and Smeethy when they are up and going in tandem they are pretty hard to stop.
"It just sets up our whole batting display."
South Wagga 2-89 (B Ambler 42, A Smeeth 30; S Perry 2-14) d Wagga RSL 86 (T Jenkins 17, S Perry 17no; A Smeeth 3-27)
