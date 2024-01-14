Gwennybegg provides Dalton with memorable trip to Tumut

Gwennybegg claimed a second Tumut Mile to provide Olivia Dalton with a memorable first.
The New Zealand apprentice scored her first win at Tumut on Saturday.
Based in Sydney, Dalton has been putting in plenty of kilometres looking for opportunities.
She's created a good relationship with Jindabyne-based Georgie Boucher.
Boucher was pleased to help her get off the mark.
"It was good for Olivia as she's drove some miles to ride my horses for me and hasn't put in a bad ride," Boucher said.
The win was also a breakthrough for horse and trainer as well.
Boucher won seven straight races on the Victorian picnic circuit with success at Hinnomunjie, Healesville and Swifts Creek in March and April before turning her small team out.
With limited opportunities to train over the winter, Boucher went six months without having a starter but Gwennybegg was able to deliver both their first wins in just over nine months.
"Logistically it's too hard for us to train here a lot until daylight savings starts," Boucher said.
"It's weather and work as when you work in Jindabyne winter is busy and you don't have time to do anything as when you leave for work it's dark and when you get home it's dark."
Gwennybegg ($8) isn't known for always being on her best behaviour.
However Dalton was able to position her behind leader Red Hill ($4.40) in the feature race.
She then found clear running in the straight to win by two lengths with Tumut trainer Kerry Weir forced to settle for the minor placings with Horace ($10) just edging out stablemate Red Hill for second.
Boucher thought luck was finally on their side.
"She's just been unlucky," she said.
"She hasn't put in a bad run, and everyone says there's excuses, but there has always been excuses why she has had a bad run.
"We were just trying to get her confidence as she's been a bit annoying in the barriers.
"Sometimes she can spring it and get the lead and sometimes she can be standing in there two lengths last."
It was the second time she had taken out the Tumut Mile after also saluting in 2022.
Honours were shared across the five races at Tumut with no multiple winners.
After four second placings, including at Tumut on Boxing Day, Mr Time was able to break through for his first win at start 20 for Wangaratta trainer Marcus O'Connor.
Emma Ly was able to ride the five-year-old to his first victory in the 1000-metre maiden.
