Bulls end five-game losing streak with strong victory over St Michaels

Lake Albert grabbed their first win since early November claiming a 34-run victory against St Michaels at Robertson Oval.
The Bulls were last victorious in round four against Wagga City having since recorded five losses and a no-result which has them sitting on the bottom of the overall ladder.
It was a strong start to the second half of the season for the Bulls and captain Isaac Cooper was very pleased with their performance.
"It was good," he said.
"It was a good all-round game from the team and it was just nice to get a win."
After winning the toss and electing to bat, it was a disastrous start for the Bulls who lost opener Alex Tucker early which had them sitting at 1-1.
However Haydn Pascoe (49) then went on the attack for the Bulls and he was supported nicely with strong knocks from Adam Newcombe (37no) and Stephan Gill (21).
Cooper said it was great to see Pascoe and Newcombe perform well at the top of the order which helped the Bulls reach a good total of 4-127 off their 18 overs.
"Haydn has been batting well all year," he said.
"Then Adam came in from having a strong start to the year in second grade and he helped us out definitely with a quick fire 38 there at the end."
It was a dream start with the ball for the Bulls as Tom Doig dismissed Beck Frostick (0) and Nathan Dohl (0) early to have the Saints at 2-1.
From there wickets continued to fall pretty frequently for the Saints as they eventually found their way to a total of 7-93 off their 18 overs.
Doig (2-13) led the way with the ball for the Bulls while Nathan Brookes (1-15), Scott Billington (1-19) and Connor Bock (1-20) were all economical with ball in hand.
Cooper said that it was great to grab a couple of early wickets with the new ball and he praised the efforts of Doig.
"Yeah it was nice to get a few new ball wickets," he said.
"Tom Doig definitely made a difference for us with the new ball with a bit more pace and bounce."
Having gone on a long winless streak, Cooper said it was fantastic to be able to start the second half of the season on the front foot.
"One thing we were really looking forward to was starting after Christmas and getting a win on the board to lift the teams confidence," he said.
"It definitely helped with a lot of the boys confidence going forward."
St Michaels captain Nathan Corby was the best for the Saints in defeat with the bat top-scoring with 38no while Angus Grigg finished with figures of 2-21 with the ball after an impressive spell.
Lake Albert 4-127 (H Pascoe 49, A Newcombe 37no; A Grigg 2-21) d St Michaels 7-93 (N Corby 38no, D Yerradimme 14no; T Doig 2-13)
