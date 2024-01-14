The Daily Advertisersport
Photos

Bulls end five-game losing streak with strong victory over St Michaels

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 14 2024 - 3:30pm
Adam Newcombe blasts a shot away during his unbeaten knock of 37 in Lake Albert's 34-run win over St Michaels. Picture by Les Smith
Adam Newcombe blasts a shot away during his unbeaten knock of 37 in Lake Albert's 34-run win over St Michaels. Picture by Les Smith

Lake Albert grabbed their first win since early November claiming a 34-run victory against St Michaels at Robertson Oval.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

