Cats secure victory against Kooringal to remain unbeaten in Twenty20 format

Wagga City remain undefeated in the Twenty20 format after notching up a 29-run win against Kooringal at Geoff Lawson Oval.
It's the Cats' fourth win in the shorter format this season and the victory secures them a spot in the T20 grand final which is being held on Thursday January 25 at Robertson Oval.
Wagga City captain Josh Thompson was pleased with the efforts of his side who continued their strong start to the season.
"Yeah it was a pretty good all-round performance from the boys on the weekend," Thompson said.
"Everyone pitched in and done their job, it was really good to get the four points."
The Cats won the toss and elected to bat first reaching a total of 8-156 from their 20 overs.
Thompson admitted that he was unsure of how competitive their total was given the strength of the Colts top order.
"I didn't know where we were sitting with 156," he said.
"I was obviously pretty chuffed with it and it felt like we kept the game moving pretty well but their batting lineup looks pretty dangerous when you look at the names sitting there.
"I think our bowlers were phenomenal, they just put the balls in the right areas and made it really hard for them to score.
"Credit to our bowlers again, they've got us another win."
Finn Jenkins (3-13) and Sean Gaynor (3-33) led the way with the ball for the Cats while Cane Graetz (2-11) and Louis Grigg (1-15) both were efficient in their spells as Wagga City dismissed the Colts for 127.
Thompson said he was proud of the efforts of Jenkins who has been performing well this season with ball in hand.
"Finny has been outstanding this season," he said.
"The boys sort of give him a bit of stick at training and on game day.
"He's a competitive little bugger and everyone tries to grind his gears but when it's his turn to bowl he's always putting in 150%.
"He's a great young kid and it was really good to see him get the three wickets yesterday."
Daniel Welsh (38) and Thompson (13) got the Cats off to a strong start in their innings which was then followed by aggressive knocks from Caleb Walker (33) and Max Harper (20).
Thompson was impressed by the efforts of Walker who went after the Colts bowling attack during the middle overs of their innings.
"Cally was phenomenal," he said.
"It was some good ball-striking from him.
"He had a bat that was broken and Owen (Thompson) has finally fixed it for him and gave it back to him and he feels that bat has cost him all the runs.
"He was 33 off 19 which is outstanding especially through those middle overs.
"Dan Welsh was phenomenal for us up the top with 38 off 28 and then there was a little cameo from Maxy Harper through the middle as well in his first game back for a while which is really good."
Wagga City 8-156 (D Welsh 38, C Walker 33; S Gainsford 3-13, W Oliver 3-30) d Kooringal 127 (S Gainsford 23, S Smith 17; F Jenkins 3-13, S Gaynor 3-33)
