The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Cats secure victory against Kooringal to remain unbeaten in Twenty20 format

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 14 2024 - 7:30pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kooringal opener Zach Starr is bowled during the Colts' 29-run loss to Wagga City at Geoff Lawson Oval. Picture by Les Smith
Kooringal opener Zach Starr is bowled during the Colts' 29-run loss to Wagga City at Geoff Lawson Oval. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga City remain undefeated in the Twenty20 format after notching up a 29-run win against Kooringal at Geoff Lawson Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.