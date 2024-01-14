The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Traffic changes as work to fix crumbling Wagga CBD streets, connector road begins

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated January 14 2024 - 6:29pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changed traffic conditions will be in place on Johnston, Church and Cross streets in central Wagga from January 15 as work begins to upgrade the road surface along each of the streets. Picture by Wagga City Council
Changed traffic conditions will be in place on Johnston, Church and Cross streets in central Wagga from January 15 as work begins to upgrade the road surface along each of the streets. Picture by Wagga City Council

Drivers have been warned of disruptions and delays as upgrade work gets under way to repair crumbling Wagga CBD streets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.