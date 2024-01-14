Traffic changes as work to fix crumbling Wagga CBD streets, connector road begins

Drivers have been warned of disruptions and delays as upgrade work gets under way to repair crumbling Wagga CBD streets.
Road rehabilitation works on Johnston, Church and Cross streets in the city's centre are due to begin on Monday, January 15, and take two weeks to complete.
The works, which involve the stabilisation of each street and a new asphalt wearing course, will be done between 6am and 7am over the next two weeks.
The stabilisation work is due to be completed by the end of the first week, with the new asphalt to be applied in the week starting Monday January 22.
Wagga City Council's manager of transport and traffic, Jamie Harwood, said lane closures would affect the flow of traffic and the availability of roadside car parking in the area.
"Where possible, parking access will be permitted at the Wagga Beach car park and Cross Street car park," Mr Harwood said.
"If you're planning to visit the Wagga Beach or Riverside precinct or to attend church services or funerals at St Michael's Cathedral, St John's Anglican Church or St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, please allow extra time to find parking.
"We understand these changes will cause some disruption to the community and apologise for any inconvenience it may cause.
"The rehabilitation of these roads is important as it will improve their quality and make them safer and smoother for the driving public."
Meanwhile, interim road maintenance works on Gregadoo Road are also set to begin on Monday.
The temporary maintenance works, between Plumpton Road and Plunkett Drive, will involve rehabilitation of the existing road pavement and sealing the surface to last for about 12 months.
Both upgrades are part of the council's road rehabilitation program - a suite of major civil works, worth almost $5.5 million, to repair, rehabilitate and renew several key connector and heavily-used roads across the Wagga local government area.
In November, councillors accepted a $4.5 million offer from Complete Road Seal (CRS) for the rehabilitation of 13 road segments across Wagga.
The works will include sections of Kooringal Road, Copland Street, Morgan Street, Forsyth Street and Johnston Street, as well as the length of Church Street and Cross Street.
The spend adds to a $1 million contract already approved to contractors Fulton Hogan for a separate package for works.
Work began at the start of the new year on the stretch of Boorooma Street, between Farrer Road and Avocet Drive, while road rehabilitation works have also recently been carried out on Arnott Street at Ashmont, and along Main Street in Lake Albert.
The council's staff are also undertaking a program of road improvements to sections of Keajura Road, Byrnes Road, Nesbitt Street, Norton Street, Main Street, and Ziegler Avenue during January and February.
For a full list of works and when they are expected to begin, visit: haveyoursay.wagga.nsw.gov.au/road-rehabilitation-program
