Your say: Booranga's loss to city and region would be incalculable

I endorse the comments made by my fellow writer Claire Baker, Booranga Writers' Centre president David Gilbey and independent MP for Wagga Joe McGirr in relation to the defunding of the Booranga Writers' Centre by Create NSW (Dan Holmes' article 'Fight ramps up over funding cut', The Daily Advertiser, January 13).
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
I moved from Sydney to Wagga Wagga in 2014. While I had written intermittently before, Booranga Writers Centre gave me the encouragement I needed to devote more time to my writing and to improve my craft. I have since had poems and articles published and last year won the Catherine Bragg Poetry Competition held by the Jugiong Writers Festival with my poem Murrumbidgee Living.
Over 10 years I have, because of Booranga's activities, had the very great fortune to attend workshops facilitated by accomplished writers including Evelyn Araleun, Nathan Curnow, Craig Billingham and Fiona Kelly McGregor. Also multi award winner Tara June Winch, whose novel The Yield was largely written during a residency at the Booranga cottage.
As well as benefitting from the support and constructive criticism of fellow Booranga members, I have gained confidence by reading at the monthly open mic events Booranga holds in conjunction with The Curious Rabbit. One of the most gratifying aspects of these evenings is seeing emerging writers of all backgrounds 'dip their toes in the water' and read pieces they have composed. It has been a platform for such a diverse range of Riverina voices, LBQTI, neuro divergent and refugee people, young people and those in later life who have been harbouring a need to share their stories. The events provide a wonderful safe and welcoming space, the sense of community is strong and uplifting, something that is hugely positive for Wagga.
Without funding for Booranga's administration and programs the workshops, guest writers' readings and residencies and open mic events will cease. Booranga's annually published anthology of new writing FourW will also come to an end. The loss to the city and region's community and cultural life would be incalculable.
Let's ensure that the fight ramps up sufficiently to change Create's decision.
Just like Craig Couzens, we also have a subscription to The Daily Advertiser, but as a subscriber (and purchaser of the print edition as well), I am heartily tired of the tedious, repetitive, one theme only, letters that are regularly featured in the Letters to the Editor column. Often the content is bordering on hysterical delusion, especially on the climate change topic.
In particular those letters submitted, it seems almost daily, by correspondents whose addresses are other states of Australia, or inner suburban areas of the ACT or NSW.
Does the staff member responsible for selecting the letters to be published realise that readers check the name and address of the letter writer, before deciding whether or not to spend a minute or two of their time actually reading the content? People do, believe it or not.
The Daily Advertiser is a regional newspaper, which serves our wide area, and there should be enough topics prompting writers to contribute within our own backyard. That doesn't mean the scope of the potential letters is going to be restricted because of our geographic situation. Not at all. There were extensive local contributors last year leading up to the Referendum in October.
I have noticed that in regularly reading a companion newspaper, The Border Mail, based in Albury-Wodonga, their Letters to the Editor selector seems to have either not received, or not selected for publication, letters from the regular pests the DA seems afflicted with. Good luck to them!
I note that the Editor has called for more local input for this important page of the newspaper, and I hope people will answer the call.
The publishers might like to think outside the box and offer a monthly prize, of say $50, for the Letter of the Month they select. I am aware of this practice, and it works well, in the local newspaper of the area my sister lives. It might be the stimulus our shyer letter writers need.
I write in response to Keith Wheeler's opinion article "'The Garden City? No, Wagga's just the city of rough roads'" (The Daily Advertiser, January 9)
Here we go again, another hard-hitting piece from columnist Keith Wheeler. Whether it is linking marriage equality to the increased transmission of HIV/AIDS, or suggesting global warming is due to coronal mass ejections from the sun - you can count on Keith and his Daily Mail sources to keep you up to date with the latest pearls of wisdom.
In last Tuesday's paper Keith came up with another doozey. A priority of mine is to fix Wagga's roads properly, by resealing. He likened my roads commitment to "Sandra Bullock's belated 'World peace' in Miss Congeniality". His sexist comment suggested that fixing roads was an afterthought. If Keith had bothered to converse with his colleagues before writing his article, he would know that the reason why it was belated was due to the paper's own error - a correction was published on Friday January 5.
In between penning your astute opinions, I have been Getting It Done and delivering on my election promises for the community. Major thoroughfares such as Dobney Avenue, Pearson Street, Lake Albert Road and Kooringal Road have been resealed, to name a few. 400 mature trees have been planted at playgrounds and shade sails have been installed - we now have one quarter of our 100 play spaces better protected against harmful UV rays. Sonar mapping is currently being undertaken so that we can address the sediment issue in Lake Albert and we have almost completed a feasibility study for a state-of-the-art conference/entertainment centre which will drive business growth in the region.
Also, great idea Keith about fixing the footpaths around the Wagga Zoo - but I think we can make this vision even better. Let's make it a path fit for all parents who use prams (not just mums) and also those using wheelchairs and mobility scooters. I'll add this idea to my pageant speech.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.