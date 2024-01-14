Your say: Booranga's loss to city and region would be incalculable

As well as benefitting from the support and constructive criticism of fellow Booranga members, I have gained confidence by reading at the monthly open mic events Booranga holds in conjunction with The Curious Rabbit. One of the most gratifying aspects of these evenings is seeing emerging writers of all backgrounds 'dip their toes in the water' and read pieces they have composed. It has been a platform for such a diverse range of Riverina voices, LBQTI, neuro divergent and refugee people, young people and those in later life who have been harbouring a need to share their stories. The events provide a wonderful safe and welcoming space, the sense of community is strong and uplifting, something that is hugely positive for Wagga.