Gainsford returns as Colts look to take down Cats in Twenty20 clash

Kooringal will have a full-strength side for the first time this season following the return of captain Sam Gainsford from a back injury.
In addition to Gainsford being sidelined through injury, the Colts have also had a number of players miss games through unavailability or representative commitments during the opening half of the season.
Gainsford was in stellar form before being struck down by injury and Colts coach Keenan Hanigan said the all-rounders inclusion would be a huge boost ahead of their Twenty20 clash with Wagga City.
"Obviously he's a massive boost," Hanigan said.
"He'll be back captaining as well, he's a leader at our club and people follow him.
"When he talks people tend to listen to what he says so he's a massive gain this weekend."
Star duo Shaun Smith and Hamish Starr will also play this weekend after representing NSW Country throughout the last week at the Cricket Australia Under 17 Male National Championships and Australian Country Cricket Championships.
Smith was part of the title-winning NSW Country side while Starr helped his team qualify for the semi-finals that will be played later in the year.
Hanigan said it's been great to see the pair playing at a higher level and he's looking forward to having them back at the Colts this weekend.
"It's always nice to get a couple of boys in those higher honours and doing well," he said.
"It puts our club out there as well and they've done us proud.
"We're excited to get them back this week to club land, I'm sure they've played enough cricket over the last couple of weeks but they are both keen and eager to go."
The Cats have been the benchmark team of the competition throughout the opening 10 rounds and Hanigan said he was looking forward to their clash on Saturday.
"We had a good tussle that last round of the year," he said.
"It was low-scoring but it was a good tussle and it was fought to the end.
"It's always played hard against them and if you want to be the best then you've got to beat the best.
"That's what we will be thinking this weekend and Twenty20 cricket is a funny game and anything can happen.
"We'll give it our best shot."
The Colts exit the Christmas break in fourth position after a somewhat tough start to the season and Hanigan admitted that they've been far from their best.
"I think we've been pretty inconsistent to be honest," he said.
"We can't really get going and we'll play the odd good game but we can't seem to back it up at the moment.
"We'll be concentrating on being consistent this second half of the season and hopefully that leads to us finding a spot in that finals series and we can go from there."
Wagga Cricket - Round 10 (T20)
Wagga RSL v South Wagga - Wagga Cricket Ground
Kooringal v Wagga City - Geoff Lawson Oval
St Michaels v Lake Albert - Robertson Oval
