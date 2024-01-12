Boy, 14, to face court charged over Boxing Day Wagga break-in

A teenager has been charged for allegedly breaking into a Wagga home while a woman and her child slept.
Around 1.45am on December 26, police were called to a residence in Albury Street, Wagga, following reports of a break and enter.
Police said officers were told a woman and her child were asleep in their unit when a teenager allegedly entered through the window, waking the woman.
The teen then allegedly fled on foot, taking two handbags that belonged to the woman, police said.
No persons were injured.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District attended and established a crime scene.
Following inquiries, about 5pm on Friday officers attached to Riverina Police District arrested a 14-year-old before taking him to Wagga Police Station.
He was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of consent of owner.
He was refused bail to appear before the Children's Court on Friday.
