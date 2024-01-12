Canberra Croatia to play Wagga representative side in women's preseason action

Wagga's top female footballers will showcase their talent in the return of a Football Wagga women's representative team.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Wagga side will face Canberra Croatia in a one-off preseason game on March 9.
Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini said the match will be a great opportunity for Wagga's talented players to join forces.
Reigning Leonard Cup premiers Tolland will play Canberra's reserve side, while a Wagga select team will play their first grade side in the day's main event match.
The three junior girls Football Wagga academy side will play CFC junior sides, with the hunt for junior opposition what first helped get the senior competition up and running.
"There are lots of players out there in the local land that in previous years have definitely been up to playing for Wanderers, but whether it's they've got young families or they work weekends or they can't travel, this is an opportunity for all local players from all the local clubs in Wagga to jump on board and have a couple of training sessions and get to play one off game," Dedini said.
"I think if everyone jumps on board, I really think we'd be quite competitive against them to be honest, so it's quite exciting."
Expressions of interest to participate in the game opened on Thursday night to instant support.
While the match is a one time event, Dedini said the feedback they've received from interested players so far suggests they would be open to participating in further representative opportunities.
Since his involvement began with Football Wagga, Dedini said there have been no senior female representative programs to his knowledge.
With the Wagga City Wanderers not fielding women's teams in 2024, Dedini said this game is a special opportunity to showcase the depth of talent that will play in the Wagga competition this year.
"The two big barriers to players putting their hand up to play representative football is travel and cost," Dedini said.
"To have a program that'll be very limited cost, if there's a cost at all, but to have this program that wipes out those two barriers is exciting.
"I've always said to people if everyone who was good enough was available and there was no such thing as costs or people being time poor, all the best players in the region would compete against anyone."
Football Wagga's female development officer Stacey Collins said she hopes the day will be a positive boost for the sport locally.
She hopes the event will not only be an exciting opportunity for existing local players, but that it might boost interest for potential players.
"If we can showcase what's on offer and people can really enjoy it, you are going to get some people that are going to consider playing that maybe haven't in previous years, consider opportunities that are out there," Collins said.
"I think nothing bad can come from this, I see promotion, I see community, I see collaboration, I see a really great opportunity for us to really enjoy some football and kick off the season with a really great event."
Acknowledging the disappointment of the Wanderers putting their women's program into recess, Collins said it's exciting to see more opportunities arising for local players.
Senior players interested in nominating for the Riverina representative side are encouraged to do so.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.