Riverina town focusing on enhancing children's water survival skills

A Riverina town is embracing a program focused on enhancing children's swimming and water survival capabilities in regional locations.
Coolamon Memorial Pool has been working with Royal Life Saving NSW to bring the SwimVac program to town every year for the last three decades.
The program sees Royal Life Saving NSW teacher Fiona Patterson running lessons at the pool through January for various ages.
It is a program that comes as a big win for the community according to pool manager Leanne Hooper who said while vital, swimming lessons can be hard to source for regional communities.
It is her hope that one day in the future the program is subsidised by the NSW government.
"The lessons ensure children can float or at least be able to get themselves to the edge of a pool if they are in trouble," she said.
"There are a lot of backyard pools nowadays and it is vital children know what to do if they fall in.
"It's really important that they have that basic knowledge so they know what to do and don't end up panicking."
It is also an opportunity for residents to come together and for parents to learn as well.
"Children have more fun at the town pool because they get to be with their mates and the parents also get to learn as well," Ms Hooper said.
"It's a nice flow and that's what the community pool is all about, everyone coming together and keeping an eye on the children while they learn in a safe environment."
