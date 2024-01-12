The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Riverina town focusing on enhancing children's water survival skills

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
January 12 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royal Life Saving SwimVac program teacher Fiona Patterson with six-year-old learner swimmers (L) Archie Parks, Claude Martin, Olivia McKelvie, Piper Farrell and Harriet Dowling at the Coolamon Memorial Pool. Picture by Les Smith
Royal Life Saving SwimVac program teacher Fiona Patterson with six-year-old learner swimmers (L) Archie Parks, Claude Martin, Olivia McKelvie, Piper Farrell and Harriet Dowling at the Coolamon Memorial Pool. Picture by Les Smith

A Riverina town is embracing a program focused on enhancing children's swimming and water survival capabilities in regional locations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.